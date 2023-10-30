Deadmau5, Queen With Adam Lambert and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Allah-Las share tunes from its brand-new album at the Bluebird Theater on Monday, October 30, and Lotus hosts two back-to-back intimate shows at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.
Day of the Deadmau5 will shake the walls of Red Rocks on Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, and classic-rock icon Queen teams up with Adam Lambert at Ball Arena on Sunday, November 5.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Allah-Las
Monday, October 30, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$30.95
Surfadelic Los Angeles quartet Allah-Las is currently on tour for its just-released fifth studio album, Zuma 85. The new LP has elements of the usual jangly psych-pop hooks the band is known for, but the group has taken steps to keep it fresh with songs that veer more toward prog-punk and glam rock this time around. L.A.'s retro folk-pop artist Sam Burton opens the show.
Becca Mancari
Tuesday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$17
Becca Mancari knows a thing or two about writing earworm hooks and catchy melodies, which can be heard on the musician's newest album, Left Hand. This latest release is brimming with pop-driven ballads that range in dimension and direction but always communicate a strong message of love and self-acceptance in a world that desperately needs it. Brooklyn's indie art-pop act Bloomsday provides support.
Zhu
Wednesday, November 1, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$79.50
The producer, fashion designer and singer known as Zhu is bringing the party back to Red Rocks, where the talented musician has hosted many bangers before. The multi-faceted and dance-dedicated deep-house producer can't wait to captivate crowds once again, and is sure to leave listeners longing for more long after the music has "faded." Berlin's golden beak-masked deep-house artist Claptone opens the show.
Lotus
Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf (The Perplexiplex), 1338 First Street
After hosting a two-night takeover at the Fox Theatre in Boulder on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, the jamtronica legends of Lotus will share their tunes with adoring audiences in the Mile High City. These Halloween shows are a last-minute addition to the rescheduled tour dates that had to be postponed after the tragic loss of the band's longtime percussionist, Chuck Morris, and his son, Charley. Come on out to bring the high vibes and welcome one of the most astonishing improvisational bands back to Colorado.
Balthvs
Thursday, November 2, 9 p.m.
Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th Street, Boulder
$12
Friday, November 3, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$20
Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Atrium, 120 1/5 West Laurel Street, Fort Collins
$15
Let us introduce you to the newest rising star in the psychedelic-funk scene: Balthvs, a trio of supremely cool young musicians from Bogotá, Colombia. The group is currently on a short tour promoting its newest release, Third Vibration.
Deadmau5
Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$89.50
Everyone's favorite mouse-masked electro house producer, deadmau5, is currently on a six-day Día de los Muertos-themed tour called Day of the Deadmau5, and will be concluding with two nights at one of the best outdoor venues in the world. These two shows will also be the last of a handful left for the year before winter weather puts the venue on hold until spring, so don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind Red Rocks party before outdoor show season is over!
The Brothers Comatose
Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$22
The bluegrass powerhouse known as the Brothers Comatose will be in town to promote its newest album, Ear Snacks — a compilation of collaborations with fellow folk and string-band musicians. The album is an extension of the group's COVID project, which saw it recording a series of videos with other Bay Area musicians to post on YouTube to help keep people musically happy and mentally healthy. Bay Area badasses (and part-time collaborators) Rainbow Girls, as well as Denver Americana folk singer-songwriter David Lawrence & the Spoonful, will provide support.
Margaret Glaspy
Saturday, November 4, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$22-$25
Brooklyn-based Margaret Glaspy is currently on tour promoting her new album, Echo Diamond, which is the indie-pop singer-songwriter's third full-length LP. The new release is full of another set of infectious electric guitar-driven alt-pop ballads that are punctuated by her ever-entrancing and soaring vocals. Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde opens the show.
Queen + Adam Lambert
Sunday, November 5, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$59.50-$249.50
When two of the remaining members of Queen (Roger Taylor and Brian May) appeared on American Idol in 2009 and met contestant Adam Lambert, they jumped at the chance of having the incredibly talented vocalist join them in reviving the Queen machine and returning to the stage. They are still successfully touring, and the live experience is probably as close as one can get to feeling the spirit of Freddie Mercury coarse through your veins once again.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.