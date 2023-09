Decadence NYE, Itchy-O Hallowmass and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



The annual New Year's Eve EDM weekend party Decadence just announced the lineup for its two-night run at the Colorado Convention Center Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31. Tickets are $109-$359 and go on sale Friday, September 8, at noon. Visit the event website for more details.Massive Denver marching band and dark-art orchestra Itchy-O at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with two sets each night. returns for its annual Hallowmass weekend. This year's theme is Echoes From the Āoth , and the festivities will take place at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with two sets each night. Tickets are $37 for each performance and are on sale now.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $75Sun., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $49.50-$54.50Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35With Cosmic Gate, Deathpact, Ganja White Night, HE$H, ILLENIUM, John Summit, Justin Jay, Of the Trees, Ray Volpe, SOFI TUKKER, Subtronics and Two Friends, Sat., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m., $109-$359With Brondo, Dab the Sky, FISHER, Galantis, HOL!, Malaa, Mersiv, SIDEPIECE, Skrillex, Steve Aoki and Zeds Dead, Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $109-$359With (hed) p.e., Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30With Sloppy Jane, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $23.50-$25Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Grief Ritual and Watching People Drown, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Edith Pike and Fainting Dreams, Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Mvtant, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18With The Props, Sat., Sept. 30, 4 p.m., $17Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $14Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $18Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15Sat., Sept. 9, 7 & 8 p.m., $30With Rivals and Sorry Mom, Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m., $18With Belmont and House Parties, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $20Fri., Oct. 27, 6 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 6 & 9 p.m., $37Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $19.95-$50With Jawns and 33 Below, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $49.95-$79.95With yvm3, Vampa, SweetTooth and Veltri, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $49.95With Mala, Lord Genmu, Sayer and Ellem, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $35With LatinSoul and Las Dahlias, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $12Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $46.50-$109.50Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $79-$149.50With Trayce Chapman, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20With Hotel Wifi and Unicorn Hits, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Blankslate and Fun Machine, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15With The Well and Lord Velvet, Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $1Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$25