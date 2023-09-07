Decadence NYE, Itchy-O Hallowmass and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Massive Denver marching band and dark-art orchestra Itchy-Oat the Mercury Cafe on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with two sets each night. returns for its annual Hallowmass weekend. This year's theme is Echoes From the Āoth, and the festivities will take place at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, with two sets each night. Tickets are $37 for each performance and are on sale now.
BOULDER THEATER
New Show / On Sale Dates
Month of Modern Wrap Party & Awards: With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $75
Chris Fleming: Sun., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
Elephant Revival: Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $49.50-$54.50
Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World: Fri., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35
COLORADO CONVENTION CENTER
Decadence 2023: Night 1: With Cosmic Gate, Deathpact, Ganja White Night, HE$H, ILLENIUM, John Summit, Justin Jay, Of the Trees, Ray Volpe, SOFI TUKKER, Subtronics and Two Friends, Sat., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m., $109-$359
Decadence 2023: Night 2: With Brondo, Dab the Sky, FISHER, Galantis, HOL!, Malaa, Mersiv, SIDEPIECE, Skrillex, Steve Aoki and Zeds Dead, Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $109-$359
GOTHIC THEATRE
Kottonmouth Kings: With (hed) p.e., Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25.50-$30
Pussy Riot: "Riot Days," An Activist Multimedia Experience: With Sloppy Jane, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50
Scene Queen: The Bimbo Beta Pi Tour: Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $23.50-$25
Josiah & the Bonnevilles: Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
HI-DIVE
Vulgarian: With Grief Ritual and Watching People Drown, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir: With Edith Pike and Fainting Dreams, Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15
SDH (Semiotics Department of Heteronyms): With Mvtant, Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Tigercub: With The Props, Sat., Sept. 30, 4 p.m., $17
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Dylvn: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $14
Public Serpents (feat. members of Choking Victim): Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $18
Pardyalone: I Left You in Minnesota Tour: Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Joyce Manor: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 & 8 p.m., $30
Oxymorrons: With Rivals and Sorry Mom, Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m., $18
Can't Swim: With Belmont and House Parties, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $20
MERCURY CAFE
Itchy-O's 9th Annual Hallowmass: Echoes From the Āoth: Fri., Oct. 27, 6 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 6 & 9 p.m., $37
MISSION BALLROOM
The Desert Hearts Experience: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $19.95-$50
RL Grime presents: PLAY™ live: With Jawns and 33 Below, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $49.95-$79.95
Svdden Death: With yvm3, Vampa, SweetTooth and Veltri, Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $49.95
OGDEN THEATRE
G Jones: With Mala, Lord Genmu, Sayer and Ellem, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: A Tropical Dance Party: With LatinSoul and Las Dahlias, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $12
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Hot Tuna: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $46.50-$109.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tale of Us: Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $79-$149.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Keenan TreVon (Album Release Show): With Trayce Chapman, Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20
Gartener: With Hotel Wifi and Unicorn Hits, Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Daisychain: With Blankslate and Fun Machine, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
1000mods: With The Well and Lord Velvet, Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $1
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$25
