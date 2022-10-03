Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Demi Lovato swings by the Fillmore on Monday, while Danish punk outfit Iceage plays the Marquis.
Alice Cooper comes to the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland on Tuesday, and Alec Benjamin plays the Mission.
On Wednesday, don't miss guitar master Steve Vai at the Boulder Theater.
Amanda Shires comes to the Bluebird and Pusha T plays the Gothic on Thursday.
Demi Lovato
Monday, October 3, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$70.50-$130.50
Former Disney star Demi Lovato's eighth album, Holy Fvck, marks a return to her rock roots. Singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent opens.
Iceage
Monday, October 3, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$25
The Danish punks in Iceage switched to a more post-punk sound on their fifth album, Seek Shelter, released last year. Experimental Seattle band Earth opens.
Alice Cooper
Tuesday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland
$39.50-$125
He's not evil — he's just good looking. And he has quite the oeuvre: Cooper released Detroit Stories, his 21st solo album, last year.
Alec Benjamin
Tuesday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$34.95-$84.95
Indie singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin released his second full-length, (Un)Commentary, earlier this year. Claire Rosinkranz opens.
Steve Vai
Wednesday, October 5, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$34.95-$84.95
Steve Vai may have lost the battle with Ralph Macchio in hell at the end of Crossroads, but that matchup was probably fixed. Come see the master of noodling in person — you'll see who the better guitar player is.
Broken Social Scene
Wednesday, October 5, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$35
Broken Social Scene is an indie-rock band that expands into the experimental and post-rock worlds. It is also a musical collective with as many as nineteen members.
Amanda Shires
Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$22.50
Americana artist Amanda Shires sings the songs and plays the fiddle. She's released a bounty of music with Jason Isbell and collaborated with Luke Combs.
Pusha T
Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$39.50-$79.50
Pusha T is recognized around the world. He released his fourth album, It's Almost Dry, earlier this year. English rapper IDK opens.
