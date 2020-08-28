Denver Arts & Venues Will Award $75,000 to Music Projects

Inside the headquarters of Youth on Record, one of the recipients of the Denver Music Advancement Fund last year.

Over the past two years, Denver Arts & Venues has been awarding local musicians and music-centric organizations grants as part of the Denver Music Advancement Fund. This year, that fund includes a combined $75,000 for grants to Denver-based, music-centered projects driving economic vibrancy, building a more resilient, equitable and connected city, while creating positive social change.

This year, Denver Arts & Venues is teaming up with Illegal Pete’s and a new 2020 partner, Take Note Colorado, a statewide initiative to provide access to musical instruments and instruction to K-12 students.

“Take Note is proud to be a part of the Denver Music Advancement Fund which aligns perfectly with our goal to provide music instruments and instruction,” says Walt DeHaven, Take Note Colorado chair and CBS4 general manager, in a statement. “It is so important right now that we continue to help our students to have meaningful music experiences.”

The Denver Music Advancement Fund is accepting grant proposals from August 28 through October 2. The effort is being funded by Denver Arts & Venues and partners at Illegal Pete’s and Take Note Colorado and will provide grant opportunities of up to $7,500 per grant to individuals and organizations supporting Denver’s music ecosystem.

And that ecosystem has been hit hard by the coronavirus. A recent study by Denver Arts & Venues in partnership with Colorado Creative Industries and Colorado State University estimates that 4,525 jobs and $213.7 million in sales revenue have been lost in Denver’s music industry since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this year has been as challenging a year as the restaurant industry has ever seen, it’s been equally or more challenging for our music and arts community,” says Pete Turner, founder and owner of Illegal Pete’s, in a statement. “Though Illegal Pete’s is fighting the existential threat we are all fighting, we’re proud that we will still be able to partner in presenting the 2020 Denver Music Advancement Fund. Our creative communities need all of the support that we can offer right now; it is even more important now to celebrate the light and breath that these communities provide.”