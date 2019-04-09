Denver Arts & Venues Seeks Applicants for $100,000 in Music Grants

Denver Arts & Venues does more than just operate facilities such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The agency also oversees the Denver Public Art Program and the Arts Education Fund long with cultural and entertainment events, and it's looking at a long-term plan to build and maintain Denver’s music scene with the Denver Music Advancement Fund, which is making a combined $100,000 in grants available to provide funding for new projects, spurring growth in the local music business and growing new audiences.

The Denver Music Advancement Fund is an initiative of the community-led Denver Music Strategy, released in 2018.

“The Denver Music Strategy and the Denver Music Advancement Fund show how Denver is committed to strengthening our already strong music scene, growing the music industry and providing opportunities for Denver residents and visitors to incorporate music into their everyday life through education, performances and more,” says Denver Arts & Venues director Ginger White Brunetti in a statement.