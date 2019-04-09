Denver Arts & Venues Seeks Applicants for $100,000 in Music Grants

Denver Arts & Venues does more than just operate facilities such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The agency also oversees the Denver Public Art Program and the Arts Education Fund long with cultural and entertainment events, and it's looking at a long-term plan to build and maintain Denver’s music scene with the Denver Music Advancement Fund, which is making a combined $100,000 in grants available to provide funding for new projects, spurring growth in the local music business and growing new audiences.
The Denver Music Advancement Fund is an initiative of the community-led Denver Music Strategy, released in 2018.
“The Denver Music Strategy and the Denver Music Advancement Fund show how Denver is committed to strengthening our already strong music scene, growing the music industry and providing opportunities for Denver residents and visitors to incorporate music into their everyday life through education, performances and more,” says Denver Arts & Venues director Ginger White Brunetti in a statement.
The Denver Music Advancement Fund is accepting grant proposals now through May 17. The effort is being funded by Denver Arts & Venues and partners at Illegal Pete’s and LivWell Enlightened Health, and will provide grant opportunities of up to $7,500 per grant to individuals and organizations supporting Denver’s music ecosystem.
Proposals must advance new music-centric programs or initiatives. Denver Arts & Venues encourages proposals that do one or more of the following:
• Increase advocacy, impact and contributions to a more empathetic and equitable society through music
• Indicate and encourage creative collaborations that transcend discipline boundaries
• Explore a broad range of musical genres
• Engage broad and diverse communities, especially youth
• Provide student-centered and culturally-relevant instruments and instruction to Denver schools that offer limited or no music education
• Leverage additional funding resources to support sustainable growth in the field
• Have potential for significant artistic and cultural impact on a community
• Reflect the applicant’s unique interpretation of music advancement
• Support career growth and capacity-building
• Show artistic strength, vision, originality and professional capabilities
• Explore global and culturally diverse connections
• Understand the professional and creative landscape of the music ecosystem
• Take risks and articulate an original vision
• Devise and test new ideas to address emergency preparedness and planning
Funded projects must take place in 2019-2020 calendar years and demonstrate financial and resource matches. For full guidelines, criteria and application instructions, please visit www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/denver-music-advancement-fund.
The full strategy document with statistics, recommendations and methodology may be found at www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/denver-music-strategy.
