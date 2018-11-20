Dead Orchids Learned That Fans Insulting Cops Doesn't Always Work Out

Danny Ke: “After the show, our keyboard player, Joe, made an herbal friend in a group of anarchists who were too bitter to pay an establishment to watch us play. They asked us to have a show at their house the next day. The Ouray House was passed down to a jobless pot-smoking anarchist’s son, Paul, who proudly fought the system while housing like-minded vagrants and crust-punk types. Commune vibes were all around, down to the list of those whose turn it was to buy groceries.

“The show went off extremely well. A PA was borrowed, lawn chairs and tables filled the back yard, and sweet sounds of psychedelic rock filled the afternoon air. Halfway through our set, the police arrived. Paul was ecstatic that his day was being fulfilled, and led a familiar chant aimed at the police. With the crowd screaming ‘F#$% the police,’ we finished our set. We packed up our gear and headed out of town as quickly as possible. While Paul and his crew felt safe in their home, we were on the open road and vulnerable to the now angry police.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Dead Orchids will be at the Goosetown Tavern on Wednesday, November 28.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.