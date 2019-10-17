How Pitch Invasion Invented Coco Punk

Sputnik Slovenia: “Back in June 2014, we played the Moon Room at Summit Music Hall with D.I. The set was going swimmingly, but a few members of the audience thought something was wrong. Timmy, from the band Red Stinger, decided he wanted to change my clothes.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“So during our song ‘20 Years to Life,’ Timmy and a crew of his cronies jumped on stage and piece by piece took my jacket, shirt and pants off, replacing them with a grass skirt and a coconut bikini top. As I proceeded to do my best hula dance, the crowd went crazy. Beer was flying in the air as the crowd witnessed the birth of a new musical genre: coco punk.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Pitch Invasion plays the Oriental Theater on October 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.