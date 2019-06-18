 


    Herban Planet
How Reno Divorce Found Itself Lost in the Alps
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 18, 2019 | 7:24am

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 18, 2019 | 7:24am
AA

Brent Loveday: “We hired a novice driver named Tim. Unfortunately, he was educated far beyond his intelligence. Halfway through the tour, we had a show in Italy that would take us across the Alps. Tim was warned that his cheap off-brand GPS would suggest a dangerous route, but he ignored the advice. You can imagine my state of fear when I woke up to near-blizzard conditions atop a mountain pass. Our full-sized Mercedes van was meandering its way up the treacherous pass with a moron at the helm. We were approaching a ski resort, and skiers were frantically waving for us to turn around.

How Reno Divorce Found Itself Lost in the Alps
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We asked Tim WHAT the FUCK he was doing and WHERE the FUCK we were. His face and his voice belied any confidence he was trying to inspire. Just as we were mounting a mutiny, a lone chalet popped out of the evergreens. We rushed in to ask the innkeeper for the best directions. The woman looked out at our van, informed us that there were still two even more treacherous passes left, and solemnly shook her head. It was then, against Tim’s protests, that we tucked tail and turned around. We were late for the gig, but we arrived alive and still played. It was actually one of the best gigs of the tour.”

How Reno Divorce Found Itself Lost in the Alps
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Reno Divorce will play the Bluebird Theater on July 19. Brent Loveday’s new solo record is available at Bandcamp.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

