Denver Band Whole Milk's Gear Stolen Mid-Tour

Members of the Denver surf-jazz duo Whole Milk never anticipated that on a West Coast tour all their gear would be stolen.

The bandmates — guitarist and singer Alec Reid and bassist Mariah George — were set to perform at a house show in San Marcos, California, just north of San Diego on September 14. They had loaded their gear inside and were ready to play when cops showed up, responding to a noise complaint. Everybody was evacuated from the house.

“By the time we got back inside, all of our stuff was gone,” says Reid.