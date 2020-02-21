Good Picks: The Best Front Range Bluegrass Jams

Over the past few decades, Colorado has become a major bluegrass hub. From musicians reinventing the genre to old-time traditionalists, generations of pickers and grinners have found a receptive home in the Rockies. Here are some spots around the Front Range where Mile High bluegrass players of all levels can meet, greet and pick.

Beyond the Mountain Brewing

6035 Longbow Drive, Boulder

Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

This bluegrass jam aimed at intermediate to advanced players is held in a friendly Gunbarrel taproom, offering award-winning local craft beer. The Sweet Lillies host, and dogs are welcome.



Cameron Church

1600 South Pearl Street

Sundays, 12 p.m. (11 a.m. start on the second and fourth Sundays of the month)

Give thanks for the Retrograss Jam, hosted by Cameron United Methodist Church every Sunday. With lyrics and chords to genre standards projected on a screen, making it easy for everyone to play along, this jam is touted as Denver's biggest. See for yourself.

Clancy's Irish Pub

7000 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Sundays, 3:30 p.m.

Clancy's — which was located at 38th Avenue and Kipling Street for four decades before relocating to its current 10,000-square-foot spot — claims to be Colorado's oldest running Irish pub. With a penchant for Celtic and Irish music, it's not a far hop to bluegrass. Grab some shepherd's pie or bangers and mash for this Sunday afternoon pickin' party.

Everyday Joe's Coffee Shop

144 South Mason Street, Fort Collins

Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Order a latte and a baked treat and dust off those rusty strings in this roomy coffee shop that also serves as an art gallery and community gathering spot. Joe's, which is powered by volunteers, offers a nice space for "slow pickers" and beginners, as well as intermediate bluegrass jammers.

EXPAND Front Range Brewing in Lafayette hosts open bluegrass jams on Thursday nights. Ron Hoglund

Front Range Brewing

400 West South Boulder Road, Suite 1650, Lafayette

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Situated at the back of a strip mall, this top-notch craft-beer room with tasty eats was Lafayette's first brewery. Boasting a cozy outdoor seating area for warmer days, it hosts local musicians regularly and makes room for bluegrass jams on Thursday evenings.

Grossen Bart Brewery

1025 Delaware Avenue, Longmont

Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

Get your grass on at a brewhouse that only serves beer brewed on site. The artisan brewery, which regularly hosts live music on its stages, also offers food trucks, free popcorn, an outdoor beer garden and views of the Front Range. If you gaze at the mountains long enough, you might hear the call of the pines.

In addition to its bluegrass Jam, Oskar Blues also hosts the annual Burning Can beer festival in Lyons. Danielle Lirette

Oskar Blues

303 Main Street, Lyons

Tuesdays, 7 p.m.

Look for Eric Thorin of Open Road and KC Groves of Uncle Earl to be your jam hosts at this long-running bluegrass pick in the foothills town of Lyons. All levels of players are welcome. For more information, call 303-823-6685 or subscribe to the Lyons Jam email list by sending an email to: LyonsJam-subscribe@yahoogroups.com.

EXPAND Paul's Coffee & Tea in Louisville. Paul Waitinas

Paul's Coffee & Tea

956 West Cherry Street, Louisville

Saturdays, 1 p.m.

Resin up your bow and head to a locally operated micro-roastery for an advanced bluegrass jam with hosts Dave and Kathy Patton. You'll need all the caffeine you can get to keep up with your fellow fast players.

Seedstock Brewery

3610 West Colfax Avenue

Sundays, 4 p.m.

Quench your thirst with a tasty home-brewed IPA and work on your G-run as members of local bluegrass outfit That Damn Sasquatch host this weekly jam every Sunday at Seedstock, a cozy Lakewood taproom.

Open Bluegrass Jam at 12Degree Brewing in Louisville. Jon Howland

12Degree Brewing

820 Main Street, Louisville

Mondays, 7:30 p.m.

If you know how to play your instrument, then you're invited to join the fun at 12Degree Brewing's Monday night bluegrass jam. Or just go and enjoy the music, along with brewmaster Jon Howland's award-winning beer and tasty fare.

West Flanders Brewing Co.

1125 Pearl Street, Boulder

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Join the weekly open bluegrass pick at this Belgian-inspired brewery on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall in Boulder. West Flanders Brewing Co. also offers sumptuous eats and comfy ambience to go with the grog and music.

Do you have a favorite bluegrass jam you'd like to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.