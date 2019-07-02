Liquid Titanium Felt the Revenge of the Porcelain God

 


    Herban Planet
Karl Christian Krumpholz | July 2, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Brad Wagner: “In February, we played a show at the Trailside Saloon in Thornton with Fortune in Fallacy, Khanundrum, In the Variant, Feign Disorder and Ozonic. It was our first show reunited with our original singer, who was back from a hiatus. Needless to say, I was a little more nervous than usual. So nervous, in fact, that the butterflies in my stomach turned into scared bats and caused me to feel a bit nauseous before the show. Suddenly, I had to kneel before the porcelain gods for a few minutes.

“I felt a hell of a lot better afterward, but the poor toilet did not. Apparently, my puke caused it to back up. The staff called plumbers to snake out the pipes. It’s any artist’s worse nightmare to puke before a show, but this made me feel terrible...until we played a kick-ass set. Also, many apologies to the staff at Trailside who had to deal with that.”

Liquid Titanium will play Moe’s BBQ on Friday, July 12. Find the band’s Burnt Bridge EP on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

