Why Hot Apostles Needed Stitches at Dead Baby Downhill

Tay Hamilton of Hot Apostles: “About four years ago, we were on tour in the Pacific Northwest. As part of the tour, we were playing Seattle — in Georgetown, at the Dead Baby Downhill. It’s a bike event — kind of like the film Road Warrior with doll heads. We were playing the event with several other bands.
“Backstage, there were all these heavy metal patio tables stacked upside down. One of them fell, and the leg hit our singer, Eryn, in the face, causing a gaping bloody wound. We picked up some super glue at a gas station, and she glued her head back together before we played the show. She was badass! But then our bassist Roqui’s practice amp got stolen from backstage.”
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
