Playing in the Rain: La Pompe Jazz's First Gig
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Playing in the Rain: La Pompe Jazz's First Gig

Karl Christian Krumpholz | October 2, 2018 | 6:22am
AA

Kevin Laxar: “The gig was a school-run event at my college. The three of us showed up with our gear to a beautiful banquet tent with heaters and an awesome-looking sound system, but we quickly learned it was for the University’s a cappella group. With dark clouds building in the sky, our trio was directed around the corner to the jazz ‘tent’: a 4x4 tarp draped over some poles. It wasn’t long into our set before the rain began to fall.

Playing in the Rain: La Pompe Jazz's First Gig (2)
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We quickly realized there wasn’t enough room for both gear and musicians under the shoddy tent, so in a heroic attempt to keep my upright bass dry, I stood outside in the downpour while playing the tarp-covered bass at arm’s length. The power kept going out thanks to the electric heaters in the a cappella tent, and I got a nice, deep soak. But we finished the gig. It was a real teeth-cutting experience I’ve always been grateful for. I now know that anytime something goes wrong at a gig, I can definitively say, ‘It could be worse.’”

Playing in the Rain: La Pompe Jazz's First Gig (3)
Karl Christian Krumpholz

La Pompe Jazz plays Vine Street Pub on October 19 to celebrate the release of a special collaboration beer with the pub: La Pompe Saison.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

