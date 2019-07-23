 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Movers &amp; Shakers' Haunting Night on Beale Street
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Movers & Shakers' Haunting Night on Beale Street

Karl Christian Krumpholz | July 23, 2019 | 6:40am
AA

Ryan Borthick: “The International Blues Challenge is basically a huge Battle of the Bands with 300 bands performing on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. We were playing at the Rum Boogie. It was a big deal for us, because we take a lot of inspiration from the Memphis soul made at Stax in the ’60s, especially our singer, Andy, whose big hero is Otis Redding.

The Movers &amp; Shakers' Haunting Night on Beale Street (2)
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We did our set to a packed room, squeezing out to the street afterward to air out. While we’re on the corner, this older guy slides up out of nowhere to Andy, saying, ‘Man, you really did a great job up there. Reminds me of this other young man who used to play on this street, died in a plane crash,’ referencing the crash that took Redding and most of his bandmembers’ lives. ‘Don’t you work your boys too hard,’ he continued, grabbing Andy’s hands. ‘I’m going to rub your hands so you remember.’ Then he disappeared into the crowded street like a phantom. Definitely got into Andy’s head for the rest of the night!”

The Movers &amp; Shakers' Haunting Night on Beale Street (3)
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Movers & Shakers play the Greeley Arts Picnic on July 27, Nissi’s in Lafayette on August 3, and Lincoln’s Roadhouse on August 16.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >