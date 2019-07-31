The Good Smells of Wild Mountain

Andy Maroney: “About three years ago, I moved in next door to Mike Nile, guitarist and songwriter for Wild Mountain, a Celtic bluegrass rock band that has played pubs, clubs and Irish festivals all over the state. After a year of listening to his bandmates rehearse and wondering if they were a polka band, based on the bass lines coming through the wall, I saw them perform and was soon invited to join the band as its touring drummer. Pretty convenient gig, because Mike also has a Ford bus we use for touring.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Last year, while performing at Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge during a Celtic festival, we were given a shout-out by Sean from Big Paddy for all the ‘good smells’ coming from our band bus, which was parked fairly close to the stage. I shrugged it off, figuring since we’d been billing ourselves as a ‘greengrass’ band (because bluegrass has no drums, wink wink), it seemed appropriate…plus this is Colorado. Mike, also a veteran of Spirit and the Indulgers, did not seem amused at the time and shot dirty looks at the rhythm section, which may have been at least partially responsible for the ‘loudness’ on the bus.”

For more great floral smells, catch Wild Mountain at the Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival on Friday, August 9.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.