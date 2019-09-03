 


Venus Cruz on Why Fighting Needs to Stop at Concerts
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Kyle Harris | September 3, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Venus Cruz: “I love putting together musicians who are strangers to one another, especially for last-minute shows. It gets players to be instantaneous alongside me, since I consider myself to be an improviser. For a recent outdoor gig, I threw a band together at the last minute with two musicians who apparently had a beef with one another. A grand thunderstorm greeted us. As sound guys threw tarps over equipment to try and salvage it,  the band before us fled the stage. One of their members hit my drummer in the head with a tuba.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I was between them when the fight started. I dodged a punch, and soon a full fistfight was happening in the mud, including bloodied knuckles from punching teeth in braces and pulled dreads, all while a torrential rainstorm assaulted us and lightning struck close to the generator on our left. They were fighting behind a slope near the sound tent, so from the main building, you could only see me frantically moving. People inside began screaming at us, not because they saw the fight, but because they thought I was being electrocuted. I’m lucky to be surrounded by incredibly talented musicians. My goal is immediate joy, because that’s what improvisation is. But the improvised fights need to stop.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

What Young Men Do will be at Cervantes’ Other Side on September 7.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

