Broadway Roxy Opens in Former Syntax Physic Opera Space

After running Syntax Physic Opera for five years, owner Jonathan Bitz sold his music venue and restaurant to California entrepreneur Paula Vrakas, who along with her co-managers, have run the Roxy in Encinitas since 2016. While her second outpost, dubbed Broadway Roxy, will celebrate its grand opening later this summer, the venue and restaurant is having a soft opening this week.

Broadway Roxy’s “dress rehearsal,” which runs from today, July 10, through Saturday, July 13, features live music as well as a preview of its menu, which includes pastrami sliders, falafel balls, a "kale-orado" salad, the signature falafel burger and a cocktail menu inspired by the 1920s, an era that also informs the spot's decor.

While there won't be a cover for live music this week (except on Saturday), Broadway Roxy is celebrating its dog-friendly patio by collecting donations at the door to benefit local no-kill animal shelter and adoption center MaxFund; 10 percent of food and beverage proceeds from Wednesday through Friday will also benefit the shelter.

The Hunter Roberts Trio performs from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight; there will be acoustic, soul and funk music on Thursday; and Friday’s entertainment includes sets by DJ Segue from 5 to 8 p.m., TurnStyle from 9 to 11 p.m. and Drop Logik at 11 p.m. Then on Saturday, Mile High Soul Club, a longtime fixture at Syntax Physic Opera, will start at 9 p.m., with the Kerry Pastine Combo opening at 7:30 p.m., all for a $7 cover.