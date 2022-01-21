Kayla Ruby Is the Denver Broncos' Go-To for the National Anthem

“I definitely have a rock sound in the backbone of my music, but it’s always in the vein of country,” Ruby says. She names Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Pat Benatar and Heart as her musical influences.



“I always try to get crowd interaction going with well-known songs that people can sing along to,” she explains.



Her personal favorite part of her live shows is the "cha cha part," she says, "which is where my band and I do a mashup of

and

.’”



Her sets usually consist of her five single releases, including her catchy upbeat country-pop debut song from 2018, “ Never Really Know Somebody ,” and the Taylor Swift-esque sprightly single from 2020, “ I Wish I Was Crazy ." She also makes sure to sing her ballad " This House Is Haunted ," a touching track about when someone you love leaves for good.Ruby also brings to her live performances five more original songs that haven’t been released, and a few boot-stomping covers to rev up the audience.Ruby will be back on stage Sunday, January 23, to headline the last night of the Bison Days concert series at Number Thirty Eight . The annual event, which kicked off January 6 and runs through Sunday, boasts twelve days of country music and food and drinks vendors.“It’s a great time, because people can come and eat, drink, listen to music and dance,” she says. “And my favorite part is it’s a pet-friendly event, so I get to bring my dog.”When Bison Days wraps up, Ruby will be rehearsing her new single “Ladies Night,” which she co-wrote with her manager, Aaron Rothe, and guitarist, Taylor Macres, in September, when the three took a songwriting trip to Nashville.“After we wrote the song there, we did a demo for it," she recalls. "And the next day, when we were traveling to north of Nashville to another country artist’s house for a writing session, we had the windows down in the car, and everyone was chanting it. That’s when we knew we had something special.”“Ladies Night,” which Ruby says is an anthem-type tune packed with loud rocking guitars and fiddle, will be released sometime in the spring. She'll perform it for the first time at the 2022 iHeartRadio Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards on Saturday, February 19, in Greeley. The award ceremony celebrates the best in country music from the nine-state Rocky Mountain region, which includes Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Utah and New Mexico.Not only will this be another first for the singer, but she learned last week that she received a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year at the RMCMAs, branding her as another rising star of country music.