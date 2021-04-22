Ben Harper, 3OH!3 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Ben Harper, who released Winter Is for Lovers last October, headlines Red Rocks on Monday, May 31. Tickets ($59.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

3OH!3, the electronic duo that formed in Boulder nearly two decades ago, takes over Red Rocks on Tuesday, June 1. Tickets, $49.95-$69.50, go on sale Friday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

Also, Levitt Pavilion Denver announced its first round of free live shows, including DeVotchKa, Dustbowl Revival, Flobots and more. RSVP for the shows at Levitt's website.

In the classical realm, tickets just went on sale for the Colorado Music Festival, which takes place at Chautauqua Auditorium from July 1 through August 7. Seventeen guest artists, three internationally acclaimed string quartets and three guest conductors will perform throughout the season. Tickets are also now on sale for Bravo! Vail Music Festival, which runs from June 24 through August 4 at various venues in Vail, and includes performances from the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Tab Benoit: Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $80-$200.

BLACK SHEEP

Mouth for War Album Listening Party: Fri., May 7, 6 p.m.

Powerman 5000: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Wildermiss: Fri., April 30, 6 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cleopatrick: With Zig Mentality, Ready the Prince, Mon., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $20.

Genesis Owusu: Wed., Jan. 19, 2022, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Float Like a Buffalo: With Guerrilla Fanfare, Fri., July 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Green Buddha & Friends and Gasoline Lollipops: Benefit for Colorado Healing Fund with Subbuddha and Danny Schafer, Tue., May 4, 8 p.m., $50-$55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dopapod: Thu., May 13, 6:15 & 9:15 p.m.; Fri., May 14, 6:15 and 9:15 p.m., $45.

Joey Harkum: Fri., June 4, 6 and 9 p.m., $40.

Johnny & the Mongrels: Thu., May 27, 6 and 8:30 p.m., $35.

Rainbow Girls: With Grace Clark Band, Thu., May 27, 6 and 8:45 p.m., $25.

RVP & Friends: Ft. members of the Jauntee, the Sweet Lilies with Sarah Mount and Armando Lopez, Thu., May 20, 6 and 8:30 p.m., $35.

THE CHINOOK AT TERRY BISON RANCH

The California Honeydrops: With Rebirth Brass Band, The Sweet Lillies (6/11), Lawrence, Lindsay Lou (6/12), Fri., June 11, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 12, 6 p.m., $55-$150.

GLOBE HALL

13 Fridays and the People's Thieves: Wed., June 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $30-$90.

Jackie & the Racket (album release): Thu., June 24, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $24-$72.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Danno Simpson: Thu., April 29, 7 and 9 p.m., $30-$90.

LEVITT PAVILLION

Central City Opera: Sun., May 23, 2 p.m., free.

Colorado Cool Vibes Reggae Festival: Sat., Sept. 18, 2 p.m., free.

DeVotchKa: With Nina De Freitas, Adam Cayton-Holland, Fri., May 21, 7 p.m., free.

Dustbowl Revival: Fri., May 28, 7 p.m., free.

Flobots: With Brothers of Brass, Sat., June 5, 7 p.m., free.

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: With Graham Good & the Painters, Sat., May 29, 7 p.m., free.

Neoma: Fri., June 4, 7 p.m., free.

The Pimps of Joytime: With Kellindo, Fri., May 14, 7 p.m., free.

Rock de Mayo: Sat., May 15, 3 p.m., free.

LOST LAKE



Alfred & the Teddinators: Fri., June 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $30-$60.

CoreShot (Stone Temple Pilots tribute) / The Pot (Tool tribute): Fri., July 23, 9:30 p.m., $30-$60.

Gunpoint Alibi and Bury Mia: Thu., June 3, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $26-$52.

Mike Ring: With Pie Lombardi, Sun., June 13, 6 p.m., $24-$48.

yeahnoyeah and Night Swim: Fri., April 23, 9 p.m., $20-$60.

MARQUIS THEATER

Deicide: With Kataklysm and Internal Bleeding, Fri., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., $25.

MISSION BALLROOM

Brothers Osborne: With Travis Denning, Tenille Townes, Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

Marc Rebillet: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $25-$35.

OGDEN THEATRE

Jukebox the Ghost: Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $30.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



3OH!3: Tue., June 1, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$69.50.

Ben Harper: Mon., May 31, 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50.

The Floozies: With Maddy O'Neal and Bad Snacks, Wed., May 26, 7 p.m., $50-$65.

The Motet: Special guests Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann with Eric Krasno and the Assembly, Fri., June 4, 7 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.

Tennis: With Caroline Burch, Thu., June 3, 7 p.m., $45.

SUMMIT

lovelytheband & Sir Sly: Fri., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $25.

