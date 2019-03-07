 


Anderson .Paak headlines Red Rocks in June.EXPAND
Anderson .Paak headlines Red Rocks in June.
Michael Emery Hecker

Anderson .Paak, Hollywood Vampires and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 7, 2019 | 5:55am
Anderson .Paak, who's set to release Ventura in April, will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 14, with Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat opening. Tickets, $29.50 to $350, go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

The Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, May 14. Tickets, $49.75, go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

Calpurnia, featuring Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, will play three Colorado shows in May: Friday, May 17, at the Gothic Theatre, Saturday, May 18, at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, and Sunday, May 19, at the Fox Theatre in Boulder. Tickets for the three shows go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Calpurnia: Sat., May 18, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
JEDI: Wed., April 10, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
KRS-One: Thu., April 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Pepper: With the Movement, Sun., April 21, 8 p.m., $32-$35.
Steely Dead: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Tab Benoit: Tue., July 9, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Carnifex: Thu., May 9, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Damned Things: Wed., May 22, 6:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Deterioration: Sat., March 9, 7 p.m., $5-$10.
Jared & the Mill: Sun., June 2, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Smallpools: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

BOULDER THEATER

The Gipsy Kings: Ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, Tue., July 23, 8 p.m., $62.50-$82.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Circus No. 9 and Fireside Collective: Thu., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
The Funk Sessions: With Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) ft. Garrett Sayers, Ryan Jalbert, and Lyle Divinsky (Motet), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp./Congo Sanchez), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics) Gabriel Mervine, and Todd Stoops (RAQ), Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
KRS-One: Sat., April 13, 8:15 p.m., $22-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Hollywood Vampires: Tue., May 14, 7 p.m., $49.75.
+LIVE+ & Bush: 25th anniversary of Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone. With Our Lady Peace, Sat., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $54.75-$99.75.

FOX THEATRE

Bonnie Paine (of Elephant Revival): Ft. Enion Pelta Tiller, Courtney Hartman, Eric Thorin, Charlie Rose, Darren Garvey and more, Sat., May 4, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Calpurnia: Sun., May 19, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28.
Low Hanging Fruit: With Zayminor, Jay and Company, DJ Ambitious Boy, Thu., April 18, 10 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Birds of Play: Sun., April 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Diane Coffee: Tue., June 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Dizzy With a Dame: Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hello Bourbon: Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Mystery Lights: Thu., June 20, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Owen: Sun., June 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Shawn James: Sat., March 30, 9 p.m., $12.50-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Aly & AJ: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Calpurnia: Fri., May 17, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Dead Milkmen: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Carnifex: With Oceano, Prison and more, Fri., May 10, 6:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Nordic Daughter: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m., $10.
RDGLDGRN: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Reverend Horton Heat: With The Delta Bombers, Lincoln Durham, Tue., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Thelem & ONHELL: With Jakattak, Sat., April 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Chris Cohen: Sun., April 21, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Church of Misery: Wed., May 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Crankdat: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25,
Max Styler: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Mossgatherers: Sun., March 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
MZG: Thu., April 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Orcastrator: Fri., April 5, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

LOST LAKE

Ben Kweller: Wed., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Jamila Woods: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m., $20.
Out for Blood (CD release): Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Tyler Lee and the Ragers: Wed., May 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
VYNYL: Thu., April 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Zeta June + Schema Things: Sat., April 20, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Arturo Complex (album release): Thu., April 18, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Opening Day Bash with Flipp Dinero: Fri., April 5, 6 p.m., $23-$25.

OGDEN THEATRE

Feed Me: Thu., June 27, 8 p.m., $20-$35.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jesse Cook: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $32.50-$45.
Keb' Mo' Solo: With Jontavious Willis, Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.

PEPSI CENTER

Slipknot: With Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth, Tue., Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m., $35-$109.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals: With Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat, Fri., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$350.
Parade of Bass ft. Dillon Francis: With Diesel, EPTIC, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b UBUR, Sun., June 2, 5 p.m., $40-$75.
I Prevail: With Animals As Leaders, Issues, Justin Stone, Mon., May 13, 5:30 p.m., $28.50-$68.50.
Judah & the Lion: Tue., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $25-$54.50.
Wardruna: With Mari Boine, Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $61.50-$71.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Los Straitjackets: Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $18-$22.
Scott Mulvahill: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

SUMMIT

Candlebox: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., $27.50-$32.
WCW Live 5280 Presents Manifest: Ft. Annabelle, Danae Simone, Rachel Bailey, Kayla Rae, Shaelyn, Zanib, Jay Triiiple, Wed., April 17, 7 p.m., $20.

SWALLOW HILL

George Winston: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $32-$34.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

