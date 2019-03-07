Anderson .Paak, Hollywood Vampires and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Anderson .Paak, who's set to release Ventura in April, will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 14, with Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat opening. Tickets, $29.50 to $350, go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

The Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, May 14. Tickets, $49.75, go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

Calpurnia, featuring Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, will play three Colorado shows in May: Friday, May 17, at the Gothic Theatre, Saturday, May 18, at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, and Sunday, May 19, at the Fox Theatre in Boulder. Tickets for the three shows go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.