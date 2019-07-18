Ween, Jonathan Richman and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ween will play a two-night Halloween stand at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.
Hard Halloween Red Rocks, featuring Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, ARMNHMR, Ducky and Mom N Dad, is at Red Rocks on Saturday, October 26. While there's no word on prices, tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.
Jonathan Richman, with drummer Tommy Larkins, will headline Swallow Hill Music on Saturday, October 19. Tickets ($25 to $27) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
DJ Jazzy Jeff & DJ Scratch: Thu., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Elephante: Wed., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Anuel AA: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., TBA.
Authority Zero: Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Mephiskapheles: Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Phangs: Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Neon Indian: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
Cody Ko and Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Frank Turner: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Tab Benoit: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Todd Snider: With Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY
On Tap with KBCO: Galactic, featuring Erica Falls, with the Strumbellas and Devon Gilfillian, Sat., Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m., TBA.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
DAX: Fri., Nov. 15, 8:15 p.m., $20-$25.
Eminence Ensemble: With Amoramora, Dog City Disco, Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Maxo Kream: With Q Da Fool, Tue., Nov. 5, 8:15 p.m., $24.99-$29.
FOX THEATRE
Bowregard: With the Charlie Rose Band (of Elephant Revival), Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
DJ Jazzy Jeff & DJ Scratch: Wed., Sept. 25, 10 a.m. & 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Random Rab: With Earthcry, Blossomn, Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
GLOBE HALL
Black Lips: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
The Cave Singers: Fri., Nov. 1, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Kaepora and Pulse of Nature: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Midnight Hour: Wed., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Red Shahan: Sat., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Southern Avenue: Wed., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Thunder and Rain: Thu., Aug. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Alison Wonderland & Friends: Sat., Aug. 10, 11:59 p.m., $35-$37.
Cuco: With Ambar Lucid, KAINA, Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $26-$31.
Twin Peaks: With Post Animal, OHMME, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $22.75-$25.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Amo Amo: Sun., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Black Lips: Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Hello Bourbon: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The KVB: Tue., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Masked Intruder: Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Phantogram (DJ Set): Sun., Aug. 18, 11 p.m., $10-$17.
LOST LAKE
Matthew Mayfield: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Okey Dokey: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Penelope Isles: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Ritt Momney: Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Starcrawler: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
BJ The Chicago Kid: Wed., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
A Roaring 1820's NYE Ball with Rasputina: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $26.50-$27.
(Sandy) Alex G: Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $18-$22.
Vein: Tue., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Ween: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
The Menzingers: With Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse, Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $26-$30.
Ripe: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $23-$75.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage: Sun., Dec. 22, 1:30 & 5 p.m., $29.95-$49.95.
Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: Wed., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $45-$89.50.
Nick Kroll: Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., TBA.
Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $53.50-$503.50.
Twenty One Pilots: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Hard Halloween Red Rocks: Ft. Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, ARMNHMR, Ducky and Mom N Dad, Sat., Oct. 26, 5 p.m., TBA.
Phantogram: Mon., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$100.
As I Lay Dying: Fri., Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., $26-$30.
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Night: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$17.
Elephante: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Pink Talking Fish: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Avenhart: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Blue Moon Bluegrass: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Brother Brothers: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Colcannon: With Take Down the Door, Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Dick Weissman, Miguel Espinoza and Martin Gilmore: Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Donna the Buffalo: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
Gasoline Lollipops: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Hang Rounders and Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: A country dance concert with Larry Nix (performing Merle Haggard), Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Jonathan Richman: Ft. Tommy Larkins, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Tiffany Christopher: Thu., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Toad in the Hole: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
