Ween, Jonathan Richman and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ween will headline the Mission Ballroom on Halloween.

Ween will play a two-night Halloween stand at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Hard Halloween Red Rocks, featuring Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, ARMNHMR, Ducky and Mom N Dad, is at Red Rocks on Saturday, October 26. While there's no word on prices, tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Jonathan Richman, with drummer Tommy Larkins, will headline Swallow Hill Music on Saturday, October 19. Tickets ($25 to $27) are on sale now.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





DJ Jazzy Jeff & DJ Scratch: Thu., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Elephante: Wed., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

BELLCO THEATER

Anuel AA: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., TBA.

BLACK SHEEP

Authority Zero: Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Mephiskapheles: Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Phangs: Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Neon Indian: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

BOULDER THEATER

Cody Ko and Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Frank Turner: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

Tab Benoit: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

Todd Snider: With Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY



On Tap with KBCO: Galactic, featuring Erica Falls, with the Strumbellas and Devon Gilfillian, Sat., Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m., TBA.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

DAX: Fri., Nov. 15, 8:15 p.m., $20-$25.

Eminence Ensemble: With Amoramora, Dog City Disco, Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$18.

Maxo Kream: With Q Da Fool, Tue., Nov. 5, 8:15 p.m., $24.99-$29.

FOX THEATRE



Bowregard: With the Charlie Rose Band (of Elephant Revival), Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & DJ Scratch: Wed., Sept. 25, 10 a.m. & 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Random Rab: With Earthcry, Blossomn, Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL



Black Lips: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

The Cave Singers: Fri., Nov. 1, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Kaepora and Pulse of Nature: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

The Midnight Hour: Wed., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Red Shahan: Sat., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

Southern Avenue: Wed., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Thunder and Rain: Thu., Aug. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Alison Wonderland & Friends: Sat., Aug. 10, 11:59 p.m., $35-$37.

Cuco: With Ambar Lucid, KAINA, Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $26-$31.

Twin Peaks: With Post Animal, OHMME, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $22.75-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Amo Amo: Sun., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Black Lips: Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Hello Bourbon: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The KVB: Tue., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Masked Intruder: Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $18-$22.

Phantogram (DJ Set): Sun., Aug. 18, 11 p.m., $10-$17.

LOST LAKE



Matthew Mayfield: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Okey Dokey: Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Penelope Isles: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Ritt Momney: Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

Starcrawler: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

BJ The Chicago Kid: Wed., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $23-$25.

A Roaring 1820's NYE Ball with Rasputina: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $26.50-$27.

(Sandy) Alex G: Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $18-$22.

Vein: Tue., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

MISSION BALLROOM

Ween: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Menzingers: With Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse, Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $26-$30.

Ripe: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $23-$75.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage: Sun., Dec. 22, 1:30 & 5 p.m., $29.95-$49.95.

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: Wed., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Nick Kroll: Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., TBA.

PEPSI CENTER

Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $53.50-$503.50.

Twenty One Pilots: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Hard Halloween Red Rocks: Ft. Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, ARMNHMR, Ducky and Mom N Dad, Sat., Oct. 26, 5 p.m., TBA.

STANLEY HOTEL

Phantogram: Mon., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$100.

SUMMIT

As I Lay Dying: Fri., Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m., $26-$30.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Night: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$17.

Elephante: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Pink Talking Fish: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Avenhart: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Blue Moon Bluegrass: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

The Brother Brothers: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Colcannon: With Take Down the Door, Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Dick Weissman, Miguel Espinoza and Martin Gilmore: Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Donna the Buffalo: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $27-$29.

Gasoline Lollipops: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Hang Rounders and Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: A country dance concert with Larry Nix (performing Merle Haggard), Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Jonathan Richman: Ft. Tommy Larkins, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Tiffany Christopher: Thu., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Toad in the Hole: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

