GRiZ, Flying Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

GRiZ plays two nights at Red Rocks in August.

Electronic-music producer GRiZ headlines Red Rocks on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, playing different sets each night, with the first night focusing on his catalogue from 2010 to 2017 and the second night showcasing tracks from his recently released studio album, Ride Waves. Tickets, $55.50 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

Flying Lotus will be at the Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 16, in support of his forthcoming album, Flamagra, which drops on May 24 via Warp Records. Tickets, $30 to $85, go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

Brian Wilson stops at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, September 20, as part of his tour with recent Rock and Roll Hall Fame inductees the Zombies. Wilson, who teams up again with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, will perform material from two albums — Friends and Surf’s Up — as well as deep cuts and big hits he created with the Beach Boys. Tickets, $49.95 to $189.50, go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

AGGIE THEATRE

Cris Jacobs: Wed., Aug. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Fit for a King: With Norma Jean, Currents, Left Behind, Thu., July 18, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

kLL sMTH: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Sinkane: With Mad Alchemy, Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Dub Trio: Thu., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Fit for a King: Wed., July 17, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Meth: Tue., July 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Michigan Rattlers: Sat., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

That 1 Guy: Sun., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$18.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Amber Run: Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Futurebirds: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Half Moon Run: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $21-$23.

Jade Bird: With Flyte, Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $18.75 to $20.

Kill Paris: Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

The Lonesome Days: Ft. a special set by Adam Aijala, Andy Thorn and Greg Garrison, Grace Clark Trio, Thu., June 13, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

My Body Sings Electric: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Snail Mail: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $22-$25.



BOULDER THEATER



Cat Power: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $38.50.

Dave Mason: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $40-$75.

Yung Gravy: Tue., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$99.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Earthkry: Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

That 1 Guy: Thu., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

This Must Be the Band (Talking Heads tribute): Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

21 Savage: With DaBaby, Sat., July 27, 6:30 p.m., $49.75.

Flosstradamus & 4B: Fri., July 12, 7 p.m., $20-$60.

Incubus: With Dub Trio, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m.



FOX THEATRE

Cris Jacobs: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7: Sat., Sept. 14, 8:30 p.m., $28-$32

Kitchen Dwellers Pickin' on the Band: Dead & Co After Party: Fri., July 5, 11 p.m., $15-$18.

Sinkane: Ft. Mad Alchemy Light Show, Sat., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Skypond: With Chompers, Schema Things, Fri., June 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Too Many Zoos: With Thumpasaurus, Wed., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.



GLOBE HALL

Away Team + The Home Team: With Finding Common Ground, Contender, Short Shorts, Fri., May 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Shad Buxman & the Graveyard Shift: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m., $10-$14.

Shamarr Allen: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Sidney Gish: Fri., Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Float Like a Buffalo: With Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke, Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7: Thu., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $28-$32.

SG Lewis: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Cas Hale: With Chase Makai (of Nahko and Medicine for the People) and more, Sun., July 14, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Dub Trio: Wed., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $10/$12.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Kiltro (Album Release): Sat., July 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Michigan Rattlers: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Nude Party: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Ritt Momney: Mon., July 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Slenderbodies: Thu., Oct. 3, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Vansire & BOYO: Sun., July 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



LOST LAKE

The Center: Sun., June 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Colfax Speed Queen: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Last Revel: Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Mating Ritual: Tue., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Narcissa: Sun., May 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

NAVY: Wed., May 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Prince Daddy & the Hyena: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.

Robert Ellis: Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Rocket Power: Sun., May 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

Boy Harsher: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

Decrepit Birth: Sun., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

Ones to Watch Presents: flor: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

The Selecter: Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $25-$30.



MISSION BALLROOM

Bastille: Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50.

Flying Lotus: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $30-$85.



OGDEN THEATRE

Bad Religion: With Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Tue., July 9, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Lewis Capaldi: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $25.95-$30.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Brian Wilson: With the Zombies, Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $49.95-$189.50.

Deep Purple: Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $59.50-$125.

Ray LaMontagne: With Kacy & Clayton, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $49.95-$125.

The Try Guys: Mon., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $34-$84.



PEPSI CENTER

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne: With Neck Deep, Wed., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $42-$147.50.

Jonas Brothers: With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, Tue., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $44.95-$499.95.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

GRiZ: ’10-’17 set (8/30), Ride Waves set (8/31), Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $55.50-$99.50

Wu-Tang Clan: With Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique, Thu., Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Kelly Hunt: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Ron McMillon: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Trashcan Sinatras: Sun., Oct. 13, 1:30 p.m., $20-$25.



SUMMIT

Bollywood Dance Party-Summer Bash 2019: Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $17.99-$22.99.

MXMS: Mon., June 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Summer Green: Music & Vendors: Ft. Top Flite Empire, Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., $15-$17.



SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Kelsey Wilson & Alexander Beggins of Wild Child: Fri., May 10, 7:30 p.m., $31.



