Iggy Azalea, Tom Morello and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Iggy Azalea brings the Bad Girls Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 23, with Cupcakke and Megan Thee Stallion opening. Tickets, $49.75, go on sale Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m.
Tom Morello performs his forthcoming album, The Atlas Underground, in its entirety at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, October 16. Tickets, $49.50, are on sale now. Each ticket includes a CD or digital download of the new album.
A Bowie Celebration, the David Bowie alumni tour, will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, February 19, with Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas, vocalists Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover, and others.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Dubskin: With Denver Reggae Social Club (feat. members of John Brown’s Body, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Odesza, RAQ, Rastasaurus, Jyemo Club, Mama Magnolia, Dubskin, Green Buddha), 23rd Vibration, DJ THC, Sat., Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Gogol Bordello: Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $38-$43.
Julian Marley & the Uprising: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
King Lil G & Rittz: Thu., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $35-$39.50.
The Travelin' McCourys: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Kottonmouth Kings: Fri., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Moonshine Bandits: Thu., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $18-$22.
Seven Kingdoms: Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Whitewater Ramble: Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Protomartyr and Preoccupations: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Stephen Kellogg: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m., $25.
The Steeldrivers: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Gogol Bordello: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50-$60.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
The Del McCoury Band: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Earthkry: Tue., Nov. 27, 7:15 p.m., $10-$15.
King Lil G & Rittz: Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $35-$39.50.
Songs In the Key Of G: Celebrating Tori Pater's 50th Birthday: Playing songs from Georgia, about Georgia or rhymes with Georgia, Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Soul Purpose: Feat. Paul Junior, Pat Anthony, Rachel Bailey, Mandy Groves with Cory Kendrix., Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
The Travelin' McCourys: Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Iggy Azalea: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $49.75.
The Polish Ambassador: Performing two sets: DJ and live. With Dirtwire and Dynohunter, Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $19.75-$24.75.
Tauk: With Exmag, Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Voodoo Dead: Ft. Steve Kimock, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, Jackie Greene, John Morgan Kimock, Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.
C.W. Stoneking: Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Cash'd Out: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
Low: Fri., March 8, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Morsel: Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The WLDLFE + Phangs: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Magic Giant: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$35.
Tom Morello: The Atlas Underground Experience: Tue., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $49.50.
Cash'd Out: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$25.
Magic Giant: Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Middle Kids: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $14.50-$16.
Red Fang: Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
StayLoose: Fri., Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Darin Lee Jerden: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Michael Rault: Thu., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
Sunbathe: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Hot Dub Time Machine: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Matthew Dear: Thu., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $16/$20.
Gogol Bordello: Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.
H.E.R.: With Bri Steves, Tone Stith, Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Justin Martin: With Justin Jay's Fantastic Voyage, Ardalan, Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.75.
Kurt Vile and the Violators: With the Sadies, Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $26.75-$30.
The Beach Boys: Sun., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $50-$90.
A Bowie Celebration: Featuring Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover and more, Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.50.
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians: Thu., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
Night Ranger: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $40-$75.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 17, 3 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Luke Combs: With Lanco, Jameson Rodgers, Sun., May 12, 7 p.m., $25.50-$50.50.
David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown: Sat., Dec. 22, 7 and 10 p.m., $50-$60.
Face All Vocal Rock Band - Holiday Show: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
JoFoKe: Sun., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Kurt Elling: Wed., Dec. 12, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $40-$50.
The Long Run (Eagles tribute): Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $20, Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $20.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
