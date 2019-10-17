Blake Shelton, Oysterhead and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Blake Shelton brings his Friends and Heroes tour to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, March 14 with Lauren Alaina and special appearances by the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Tickets, $35 to $95, go on sale on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m.
Oysterhead, the power trio featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland, headlines 1STBANK Center on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $79.95, go on sale on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m.
Global Dub Festival returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 16 with Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and Herobust on the bill. Tickets, $42.50 to $89, go on sale on Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Subtronics: Thu., Jan. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Baltimore: With Keito Sato, Keep Me Speech, Catch 86, Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., TBA.
Cursive and Cloud Nothings: With Criteria, Sat., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., TBA.
Dan Goebel: Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., TBA.
The Emo Night Tour: Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., TBA.
KT Tunstall: Sun., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., TBA.
State Faults: With Tigerwine, Thu., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., TBA.
Donavon Frankenreiter: With Christina Holmes, Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Echosmith: Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Neyla Pekarek: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $19.50/$20.
The Growlers: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $35.
KT Tunstall: Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Los Lobos: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
The Music of Cream: Ft. Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce and Will Johns, Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
OTT.: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Piff the Magic Dragon: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Mystikal: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$50.
SAINt JHN: With Kodie Shane, Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $22.50-$89.
Fred Hersch Trio: Tue., Jan. 28, 7 p.m.; Wed., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Harriet Tubman: The Band: Fri., Jan. 17, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.
The Houston Person Quartet: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart Trio: Thu., Jan. 23, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.
Hayley Kiyoko: Thu., March 5, 7 p.m., $32.50.
Morgan Wallen's Whiskey Glasses Road Show: Fri., May 1, 6 p.m., $35-$49.75.
Shpongle: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$35.
Three 6 Mafia: Fri., March 6, 7 p.m., $49.75-$74.75.
Oysterhead: Ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $79.95.
GLOBE HALL
Ryan Dart: With Old 40, Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $10.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Blood Incantation: With Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition, Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Dweezil Zappa: “Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969”, Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $55.50-$79.50.
G Herbo: With Flipp Dinero, Smoke DZA, Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$59.95.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Dave Hause: Tue., March 3, 8 p.m., $15.
OG Nixin: Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$35.
Shredders: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $15.
LOST LAKE
Danny Worsnop: With STARBENDERS, Fri., Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20.
One Way To Live (EP release): Sat., Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., $10.
Wasteland Hop: With Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $10.
Liptruce: Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $15.
Gary Allan: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $39.95-$125.
Matoma & Two Friends: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $26-$99.
Thom Yorke: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $55-$99.50.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Saint Motel: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $26-$28.
Brian Regan: Fri., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., TBA.
Global Dub Festival: With Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust, Sat., May 16, 6 p.m., $42.50-$89.
Blake Shelton: With Lauren Alaina and special appearances by Tthe Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Sat., March 14, 7 p.m., TBA.
Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand Christmas Show: Wed., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
