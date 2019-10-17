Blake Shelton, Oysterhead and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Trey Anastasio (pictured) teams up with Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland for two shows with Oysterhead at 1STBANK Center in February.

Blake Shelton brings his Friends and Heroes tour to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, March 14 with Lauren Alaina and special appearances by the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Tickets, $35 to $95, go on sale on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m.

Oysterhead, the power trio featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland, headlines 1STBANK Center on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $79.95, go on sale on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

Global Dub Festival returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 16 with Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and Herobust on the bill. Tickets, $42.50 to $89, go on sale on Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Subtronics: Thu., Jan. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

BLACK SHEEP

Baltimore: With Keito Sato, Keep Me Speech, Catch 86, Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., TBA.

Cursive and Cloud Nothings: With Criteria, Sat., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., TBA.

Dan Goebel: Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., TBA.

The Emo Night Tour: Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., TBA.

KT Tunstall: Sun., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., TBA.

State Faults: With Tigerwine, Thu., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., TBA.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Donavon Frankenreiter: With Christina Holmes, Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Echosmith: Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Neyla Pekarek: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $19.50/$20.

BOULDER THEATER

The Growlers: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $35.

KT Tunstall: Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.

Los Lobos: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

The Music of Cream: Ft. Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce and Will Johns, Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

OTT.: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$45.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Mystikal: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$50.

SAINt JHN: With Kodie Shane, Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $22.50-$89.

DAZZLE

Fred Hersch Trio: Tue., Jan. 28, 7 p.m.; Wed., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $15-$35.

Harriet Tubman: The Band: Fri., Jan. 17, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.

The Houston Person Quartet: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $15-$35.

Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart Trio: Thu., Jan. 23, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Hayley Kiyoko: Thu., March 5, 7 p.m., $32.50.

Morgan Wallen's Whiskey Glasses Road Show: Fri., May 1, 6 p.m., $35-$49.75.

Shpongle: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$35.

Three 6 Mafia: Fri., March 6, 7 p.m., $49.75-$74.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Oysterhead: Ft. Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $79.95.

GLOBE HALL



Ryan Dart: With Old 40, Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Blood Incantation: With Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition, Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Dweezil Zappa: “Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969”, Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $55.50-$79.50.

G Herbo: With Flipp Dinero, Smoke DZA, Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$59.95.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Dave Hause: Tue., March 3, 8 p.m., $15.

OG Nixin: Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$35.

Shredders: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $15.

LOST LAKE



Danny Worsnop: With STARBENDERS, Fri., Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20.

One Way To Live (EP release): Sat., Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., $10.

Wasteland Hop: With Solsatellite, The Dollhouse Thieves, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Liptruce: Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Gary Allan: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $39.95-$125.

Matoma & Two Friends: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $26-$99.

Thom Yorke: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $55-$99.50.

Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $29.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Saint Motel: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $26-$28.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Brian Regan: Fri., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

RED ROCKS AMPTHITHEATRE

Global Dub Festival: With Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust, Sat., May 16, 6 p.m., $42.50-$89.

PEPSI CENTER

Blake Shelton: With Lauren Alaina and special appearances by Tthe Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Sat., March 14, 7 p.m., TBA.

SOILED DOVE

Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand Christmas Show: Wed., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.