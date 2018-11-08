 


The Devil Makes Three returns to Red Rocks in May.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

The Devil Makes Three, David Gray and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jon Solomon | November 8, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

The Devil Makes Three, which released Chains Are Broken in August, headlines Red Rocks again on Friday, May 24, with Lucero opening. Tickets, $42 to $55, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.

David Gray will be at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Monday, June 17. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.

Peter Murphy celebrates forty years of Bauhaus with David Jay on Tuesday, February 26. Tickets, $39.50, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

August Burns Red: With Fit for a King, Miss May I, Crystal Lake, Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
Papadosio: With Cycles, Thu., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Bois D'arc: Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Haunter: Wed., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Conan Gray: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $20.
DeVotchKa: With the Sweet Lillies, Sun., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25.50-$29.
Donavon Frankenreiter: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Evanoff: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Kevin Morby: With Sam Cohen, Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Circles Around the Sun: Sat., Jan. 5, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Here Come the Mummies: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $29.95-$79.
Curren$y: Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$60.
J-Stalin Live: With Young Doe, DJ Ktone, Livewire Records and more, Sun., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Think: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Feat. Kim Dawson (Matador Soul Sounds), Jeremy Salken, (Big Gigantic), Such, JoFoKe, Gabe Mervine, Mike Tallman (Eufórquestra), Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Peter Stoltzman, Connor Groscurth (Digg), Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Turkeyfoot: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

David Gray: Thu., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., $55-$85.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Quinn XCll: Sat., March 23, 6 p.m., $27.75.

FOX THEATRE

Amoramora: With Morsel and the Great Salmon Famine, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With HE$H, Thu., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Think: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Feat. Kim Dawson (Matador Soul Sounds), Jeremy Salken, (Big Gigantic), Such, JoFoKe, Gabe Mervine, Mike Tallman (Eufórquestra), Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Peter Stoltzman, Connor Groscurth (Digg), Sat., Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Jonny Fritz: Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
The Last Revel: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Meliora: Sun., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Miles Over Mountains: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
VHS Collection: Sat., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $15-$20.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The English Beat: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $26.50-$29.
Flamingosis: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Mozes & the Firstborn and the Parrots: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
SolSatellite (EP Release): Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Chxpo: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Faceless: Wed., Dec. 5, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Filth: With Machinist, Impale the Betrayer, Son Survivor, SKYBURIAL, Fri., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $12.
Tonight Alive: Fri., Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., $17-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

12th Planet: With Gentlemens Club, Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $20-$75.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With HE$H, Lektrique, Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Boogie T: With Mersiv and Vampa (2/22) and Vampa and Esseks (2/23), Fri., Feb. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Maggie Rogers: With Melanie Frye, Tue., April 9, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $30-$65.
Railroad Earth: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $36.95.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Itchy-O New Year's Trifecta: With PPL MVR (12/29), Radio Scarlet (12/30), Mr. Pacman (12/31), Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$120.
Peter Murphy: 40 Years Of Bauhaus: Ruby celebration featuring David J, Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

American Girl Live: Sat., April 13, 7 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 3 p.m., $29.50-$69.50.
Dream Theater: Celebrating twenty years of Scenes From a Memory, Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $40-$80.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $65.50-$150.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Devil Makes Three: With Lucero, Fri., May 24, 7 p.m., $42-$55.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

An Irish Christmas in America: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $30.
Andy McKee: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra: Fri., March 15, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT
The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail: Fri., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., $24.99-$85.
CupcakKe: Sat., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Tonight Alive: Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $15.

SWALLOW HILL

Dulcimer!: Featuring national hammered and mountain dulcimer champs, Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Julie Geller: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

