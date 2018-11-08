The Devil Makes Three, David Gray and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Devil Makes Three returns to Red Rocks in May.

The Devil Makes Three, which released Chains Are Broken in August, headlines Red Rocks again on Friday, May 24, with Lucero opening. Tickets, $42 to $55, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.

David Gray will be at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Monday, June 17. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.