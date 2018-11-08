The Devil Makes Three, David Gray and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Devil Makes Three, which released Chains Are Broken in August, headlines Red Rocks again on Friday, May 24, with Lucero opening. Tickets, $42 to $55, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.
David Gray will be at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Monday, June 17. Tickets, $55 to $85, go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.
Peter Murphy celebrates forty years of Bauhaus with David Jay on Tuesday, February 26. Tickets, $39.50, are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
August Burns Red: With Fit for a King, Miss May I, Crystal Lake, Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
Papadosio: With Cycles, Thu., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Bois D'arc: Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Haunter: Wed., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Conan Gray: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $20.
DeVotchKa: With the Sweet Lillies, Sun., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25.50-$29.
Donavon Frankenreiter: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Evanoff: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Kevin Morby: With Sam Cohen, Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Circles Around the Sun: Sat., Jan. 5, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Here Come the Mummies: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $29.95-$79.
Curren$y: Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$60.
J-Stalin Live: With Young Doe, DJ Ktone, Livewire Records and more, Sun., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Think: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Feat. Kim Dawson (Matador Soul Sounds), Jeremy Salken, (Big Gigantic), Such, JoFoKe, Gabe Mervine, Mike Tallman (Eufórquestra), Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Peter Stoltzman, Connor Groscurth (Digg), Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Turkeyfoot: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
David Gray: Thu., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., $55-$85.
Quinn XCll: Sat., March 23, 6 p.m., $27.75.
Amoramora: With Morsel and the Great Salmon Famine, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With HE$H, Thu., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Think: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Feat. Kim Dawson (Matador Soul Sounds), Jeremy Salken, (Big Gigantic), Such, JoFoKe, Gabe Mervine, Mike Tallman (Eufórquestra), Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Peter Stoltzman, Connor Groscurth (Digg), Sat., Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Jonny Fritz: Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
The Last Revel: Fri., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Meliora: Sun., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Miles Over Mountains: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
VHS Collection: Sat., March 9, 9:30 p.m., $15-$20.
The English Beat: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $26.50-$29.
Flamingosis: Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $12-$20.
Mozes & the Firstborn and the Parrots: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
SolSatellite (EP Release): Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Chxpo: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Faceless: Wed., Dec. 5, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Filth: With Machinist, Impale the Betrayer, Son Survivor, SKYBURIAL, Fri., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $12.
Tonight Alive: Fri., Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., $17-$20.
12th Planet: With Gentlemens Club, Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $20-$75.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With HE$H, Lektrique, Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Boogie T: With Mersiv and Vampa (2/22) and Vampa and Esseks (2/23), Fri., Feb. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Maggie Rogers: With Melanie Frye, Tue., April 9, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 10, 8 p.m., $30-$65.
Railroad Earth: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $36.95.
Itchy-O New Year's Trifecta: With PPL MVR (12/29), Radio Scarlet (12/30), Mr. Pacman (12/31), Sat., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$120.
Peter Murphy: 40 Years Of Bauhaus: Ruby celebration featuring David J, Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $39.50.
American Girl Live: Sat., April 13, 7 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 3 p.m., $29.50-$69.50.
Dream Theater: Celebrating twenty years of Scenes From a Memory, Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $40-$80.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $65.50-$150.
The Devil Makes Three: With Lucero, Fri., May 24, 7 p.m., $42-$55.
An Irish Christmas in America: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $30.
Andy McKee: Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra: Fri., March 15, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.
Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
SUMMIT
The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail: Fri., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., $24.99-$85.
CupcakKe: Sat., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Tonight Alive: Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $15.
Dulcimer!: Featuring national hammered and mountain dulcimer champs, Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Julie Geller: Sat., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
