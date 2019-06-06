Steve Earle, Matt and Kim and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Steve Earle & the Dukes headline the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, August 22, in support of Guy, Earle's tribute to his good friend and singer-songwriter Guy Clark, who died in 2016.
Matt and Kim stop at the Ogden Theatre as part of their tenth-anniversary tour of Grand. Tickets, $32.50-$35, go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
Tyler, the Creator, who just released IGOR, will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, October 7, with Blood Orange and GoldLink opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Fruit Bats: Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
The Larry Keel Experience: Wed., July 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Naive Melodies: Thu., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: With Meatbodies, Wed., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Robert DeLong: Mon., July 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Skydyed: With 3For20, Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
William Clark Green: Wed., Aug. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
No Limit Records Reunion Tour: Ft. Master P, Mystikal, Slikk the Shocker, MIA X, Fiend and more, Fri., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$99.
Robert DeLong: Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Robert DeLong: Tue., July 23, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
The Velveteers: Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Wooli: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Bruce Cockburn: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Crown the Empire: With Attila, Tue., July 30, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Croosh: With Slouch, Tue., July 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The New Orleans Suspects and Cris Jacobs Band: With Jubilingo, On The Patio: Hachey’s Haus (Homemade Songs and Beats from Scott Hachey of Magic Beans), Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Banks: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 & 9 p.m., $37.50.
Megadeth: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
FMQB 2019: Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Pete Yorn and Willa Amai featuring Linda Perry: Fri., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Death Cab for Cutie (acoustic), Noah Kahan and Jaime N Commons: Wed., Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Keane, Citizen Cope and Jade Bird: Thu., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Neal Francis and Wilder Woods: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., free-RSVP.
FMQB 2019: Soak and Hiss Golden Messenger: Wed., Aug. 7, 9 p.m., free-RSVP.
Slim Wednesday: Ft. JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic, Thu., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Bluprint (EP Release): Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Damien Jurado: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $20.
Illiterate Light: Thu., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Titus Andronicus: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden: With Kurtis Conner, Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $35.
Sulfur (Slipknot tribute): With Public Display of Aggression, Leveler, Team Force, Sat., July 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Temples: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $27.75-$32.75.
The Aggrolites: Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Brass and Gold Society: Tue., June 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The High Divers: Thu., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Jay Som: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Pictureplane: Fri., July 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
White Reaper: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The Color Canvas and DEDOZ: Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dezorah: Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KALO: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mutual Benefit: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Citizens: Sun., July 21, 6 p.m., $16.50-$17.
The Rocket Summer: Thu., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Cavetown: Fri., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $27-$75.
Conan Gray: Mon., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Matt and Kim: Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Said the Sky: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$29-VIP $85.
George Lopez: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
My Dad Wrote a Porno: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.
Steve Earle & the Dukes: Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50.
NF: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $47-$67.
Tyler, the Creator: With Blood Orange, GoldLink, Mon., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $49.50-$85.
The Contraltos: Featuring Linda Styles, Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Eileen Ivers Universal Roots: Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $29-$34.
Bang Bang Burlesque: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
OSHUN: Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $15-$40.
Papadosio: Fri., Oct. 18, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
Wine & Crime: A True Crime/Comedy Podcast: Wed., July 24, 7 p.m., $30-$60.
