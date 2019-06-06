 


    Herban Planet
4
Matt and Kim headline the Ogden Theatre in October.EXPAND
Matt and Kim headline the Ogden Theatre in October.
Aaron Thackeray

Steve Earle, Matt and Kim and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | June 6, 2019 | 7:57am
Steve Earle & the Dukes headline the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, August 22, in support of Guy, Earle's tribute to his good friend and singer-songwriter Guy Clark, who died in 2016.

Matt and Kim stop at the Ogden Theatre as part of their tenth-anniversary tour of Grand. Tickets, $32.50-$35, go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.

Tyler, the Creator, who just released IGOR, will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, October 7, with Blood Orange and GoldLink opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Fruit Bats: Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.
The Larry Keel Experience: Wed., July 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Naive Melodies: Thu., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: With Meatbodies, Wed., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Robert DeLong: Mon., July 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Skydyed: With 3For20, Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
William Clark Green: Wed., Aug. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

BELLCO THEATRE

No Limit Records Reunion Tour: Ft. Master P, Mystikal, Slikk the Shocker, MIA X, Fiend and more, Fri., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$99.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Robert DeLong: Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Robert DeLong: Tue., July 23, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
The Velveteers: Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Wooli: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

BOULDER THEATER

Bruce Cockburn: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Crown the Empire: With Attila, Tue., July 30, 9 p.m., $25-$28.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Croosh: With Slouch, Tue., July 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
The New Orleans Suspects and Cris Jacobs Band: With Jubilingo, On The Patio: Hachey’s Haus (Homemade Songs and Beats from Scott Hachey of Magic Beans), Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Banks: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 & 9 p.m., $37.50.
Megadeth: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Youthanasia, Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.

FOX THEATRE

FMQB 2019: Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Pete Yorn and Willa Amai featuring Linda Perry: Fri., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Death Cab for Cutie (acoustic), Noah Kahan and Jaime N Commons: Wed., Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Keane, Citizen Cope and Jade Bird: Thu., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m., $50.
FMQB 2019: Neal Francis and Wilder Woods: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., free-RSVP.
FMQB 2019: Soak and Hiss Golden Messenger: Wed., Aug. 7, 9 p.m., free-RSVP.
Slim Wednesday: Ft. JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic, Thu., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Bluprint (EP Release): Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Damien Jurado: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $20.
Illiterate Light: Thu., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Titus Andronicus: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden: With Kurtis Conner, Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $35.
Sulfur (Slipknot tribute): With Public Display of Aggression, Leveler, Team Force, Sat., July 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Temples: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $27.75-$32.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Aggrolites: Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Brass and Gold Society: Tue., June 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The High Divers: Thu., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Jay Som: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Pictureplane: Fri., July 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
White Reaper: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE

The Color Canvas and DEDOZ: Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dezorah: Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
KALO: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mutual Benefit: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Citizens: Sun., July 21, 6 p.m., $16.50-$17.
The Rocket Summer: Thu., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Cavetown: Fri., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $27-$75.
Conan Gray: Mon., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Matt and Kim: Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Said the Sky: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$29-VIP $85.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

George Lopez: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
My Dad Wrote a Porno: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.
Steve Earle & the Dukes: Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

NF: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $47-$67.
Tyler, the Creator: With Blood Orange, GoldLink, Mon., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $49.50-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Contraltos: Featuring Linda Styles, Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Eileen Ivers Universal Roots: Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $29-$34.

SUMMIT

Bang Bang Burlesque: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
OSHUN: Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $15-$40.
Papadosio: Fri., Oct. 18, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
Wine & Crime: A True Crime/Comedy Podcast: Wed., July 24, 7 p.m., $30-$60.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

