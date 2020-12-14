The Best Concerts of the Week

This week's lineup includes a number of online concerts, including singer-songwriters Lucinda Williams, John Doe, Courtney Barnett, Shawn Colvin and Richard Thompson, while Billy Strings kicks off String the Halls: Home for the Holidays Edition, the guitarist's twelve days of bluegrass fundraising series. Here's our list of the best online concerts this week:

Billy Strings

Monday, December 14, through December 25

Online

Free/Donations

"String the Halls: Home for the Holidays Edition" is a twelve-days-of-bluegrass fundraising series, with Billy Strings posting a new performance every day through December 25.

GRiZ

Monday, December 14, through December 23

Online

Price TBD

Electronica artist GRiZ presents his seventh annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS virtual event series, which kicked off last weekend and runs every day until December 23.

John Doe

Wednesday, December 16, 7 p.m.

Online

$20

X singer and bassist John Doe live-streams a concert from Arlyn Studio in Austin. Doe says he's getting close to having enough songs for a new album, and it centers around his new folk trio.

Richard Thompson

Wednesday, December 16, 6 p.m.

Online

$20

Singer and guitarist Richard Thompson presents What We Did on Our Holidays, a live-stream concert in which he'll be performing some of his favorites to ring in the holidays.

Countdown for the Muse

Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m.

Online

$20

A virtual concert including ten of Colorado's best artists and special guests, professionally produced and recorded in HD from the Muse Performance Space.

Courtney Barnett

Thursday, December 17, 9 p.m.

Online

$18

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett presents "From Where I’m Standing," a live-stream performance from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne.

Lucinda Williams

Thursday, December 17, 6 p.m.

Online

$20-$40

Lucinda Williams's Have Yourself a Rockin’ Little Christmas live stream includes some blues, rock and roll, country, jazz and noir.

Shawn Colvin

Thursday, December 17, 6 p.m.

Online

$20-$60

Shawn Colvin plays her 1998 album Holiday Songs and Lullabies in its entirety, plus additional holiday favorites with a band during this live-stream concert.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.