 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Dragomi Art Car will transport DJs this weekend.
The Dragomi Art Car will transport DJs this weekend.
Dragomi

Denver DJ Delivery Brings the Party to a Neighborhood Near You

Jon Solomon | September 29, 2020 | 11:55am
AA

Although the Riverfront Park Association's annual summer concert series was canceled this year because of COVID-19, the group, along with production partner Two Parts, is helping to bring music to underserved communities with Denver DJ Delivery this weekend.

The event's organizers have booked The Dragomi Art Car — a modified twenty-foot flatbed truck that includes a sound system and intelligent LED lighting — to drive around DJs: Groove On (Friday, October 2), DoubleCrush (Saturday, October 3) and MILKY.WAV (Sunday, October 4).

The traveling DJs' routes start at Riverfront Park and head to various neighborhoods, including Elyria-Swansea, Sun Valley, Curtis Park and Ruby Hill.

While routes are mapped out through the event's website, exact locations will be released via social media to prevent crowding. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and keep a safe physical distance while staff will be equipped with the proper PPE, including masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available on site.

Events will target areas with single-family homes and apartment complexes with balconies to avoid crowding outside. Also, King Soopers will provide goodies along the routes. 

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.