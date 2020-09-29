Denver DJ Delivery Brings the Party to a Neighborhood Near You

Although the Riverfront Park Association's annual summer concert series was canceled this year because of COVID-19, the group, along with production partner Two Parts, is helping to bring music to underserved communities with Denver DJ Delivery this weekend.

The event's organizers have booked The Dragomi Art Car — a modified twenty-foot flatbed truck that includes a sound system and intelligent LED lighting — to drive around DJs: Groove On (Friday, October 2), DoubleCrush (Saturday, October 3) and MILKY.WAV (Sunday, October 4).

The traveling DJs' routes start at Riverfront Park and head to various neighborhoods, including Elyria-Swansea, Sun Valley, Curtis Park and Ruby Hill.

While routes are mapped out through the event's website, exact locations will be released via social media to prevent crowding. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and keep a safe physical distance while staff will be equipped with the proper PPE, including masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available on site.

Events will target areas with single-family homes and apartment complexes with balconies to avoid crowding outside. Also, King Soopers will provide goodies along the routes.