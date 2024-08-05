 Denver Fans Cheer Foo Fighters at Empower Field Show | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters at Empower Field at Mile High

The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH were on hand, too.
August 5, 2024
Foo Fighters ruled at Empower Field August 3.
Foo Fighters ruled at Empower Field August 3. Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Foo Fighters brought the Everything or Nothing at All Tour to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 3, and the place was rocking. The tour kicked off at New York's Citi Field on July 17, and is the band's biggest yet.

Known for electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Foo Fighters has been a dominant force in music since releasing its self-titled debut album in 1995. Dave Grohl recorded that album in a home studio, playing every instrument.
That's a far cry from the act's most recent album, But Here We Are.
click to enlarge
Fans packed the rail for the Foo Fighters.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Special guests the Pretenders and Mammoth WVH were on hand, as was our photographer, who brought back these photos:
click to enlarge band in stadium
Dave Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana before founding the Foo Fighters in 1994.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Dave Grohl rocks out with fellow bandmate and lead guitarist Chris Shiflett.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans shared their love for the band on handmade posters.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Grohl is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee: once with Nirvana and once with Foo Fighters.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Foo Fighters is known for hit singles like "Everlong" and "The Pretender."
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Mammoth WVH lead guitarist Wolfgang William Van Halen takes it all in.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Mammoth WVH bandmembers were playing shoulder to shoulder.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Mammoth WVH performed first, with Pretenders following and Foo Fighters headlining.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Pretenders were formed in 1978 in Hereford, England, by American musician Chrissie Hynde.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Pretenders were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Dave Grohl, lead singer of Foo Fighters, takes center stage as he greets the crowd at Empower Field.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Foo Fighters is also known for hits like "Best of You" and "Learn to Fly".
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Dave Grohl, known by some as the lead singer of the band Foo Fighters, also played drums in the band Nirvana.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Foo Fighters' most recent album, But Here We Are, was released in 2023.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Foo Fighters fans were fired up.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Foo Fighters played for over three hours without a break.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isaac Slade Returns to Take Note Colorado for a Victory Lap

Local Music

Isaac Slade Returns to Take Note Colorado for a Victory Lap

By Emily Ferguson
All That Remains Comes Back With New Music for the First Time in Six Years

Concert Previews

All That Remains Comes Back With New Music for the First Time in Six Years

By Justin Criado
ego n friends Showcased Magic of Collaboration at Intimate Westword Concert

Concert Reviews

ego n friends Showcased Magic of Collaboration at Intimate Westword Concert

By Emily Ferguson
Colorado’s Phish Story Goes Back Many Years

Sponsored

Colorado’s Phish Story Goes Back Many Years
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation