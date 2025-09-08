 Denver Indieverse at Levitt Pavilion Is an Indie 102.3 Jamboree | Westword
Indie 102.3 Introduces Indieverse to the Colorado Music Scene

"Festivals bring people together," says Alisha Sweeney, "and I hope people who come not only love the music but recognize that they belong here."
September 8, 2025
Image: people picnicking at an outdoor venue in the summer
The inaugural music concert will take place at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, September 13. Joel Rekiel, @joelrekiel
This Saturday, September 13, gather your friends, head to Levitt Pavillion and listen to indie artists take the stage for Indie 102.3's debut Indieverse. Under the ownership of Colorado Public Radio, Indie 102.3 serves the Denver-metro area by broadcasting alternative music from national and local artists.

Radio host and local music director Alisha Sweeney has been uncovering the musical landscape of the local scene since September 2011. With her vast work in indie music and love for festivals, Sweeney knows that setting up an event like Indieverse is worth it. "There are so many exciting festivals in our state pretty much every weekend in Colorado," Sweeney says. "We thought an end-of-summer celebration in Denver at Levitt Pavilion would be a great endcap to an already stellar summer."

When plans aligned with Levitt Pavilion, Indiefest hit the ground running and logistics were in full swing. Program director Willobee Carlan has a friendship with rock band OK Go that has lasted for years. With the release of its new album, And the Adjacent Possible, and pending plans for touring, Indie 102.3 knew it wanted the band to headline the concert.

During the curation process, the team at Indie 102.3 looked to groups that the station's listeners were attracted to. Ultimately, local punk bands Pink Fuzz and Dead Pioneers, Chicago-based rock band Dehd and English-born musician Bartees Strange were the final choices to join OK Go.
"Colorado loves live music and we had been wanting to host our own music festival for years," Sweeney says. "This is our first music festival and represents what Indie 102.3 is all about — music discovery, Colorado music and our community."

And it's not just music: Throughout the one-day event, there will also be vintage booths, tarot card readings, tie-dye and tooth-gem booths and more.

With the federal government pulling funding from public media such as NPR, a portion of ticket sales will go directly to Indie 102.3, so it can keep independent music radio alive and thriving in Colorado. At a polarizing time like this, community-support is needed for those who need it most, especially public radio that uplifts local talents like those here in Colorado.

"Festivals bring people together, and I hope people who come not only love the music but recognize that they belong here with other music fans and community members," Sweeney says. "We hope to make this an annual event for Indie listeners!"

Indieverse, 4 p.m. Saturday, September 13. Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue. Tickets are $45-65 and are available for purchase here.
