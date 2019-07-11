Denver Music Advancement Fund Announces 2019 Grant Recipients

Inside the headquarters of Youth on Record, one of the recipients of the Denver Music Advancement Fund.

Denver Arts & Venues, the city agency that funds public art as well as a slew of cultural projects, has announced the recipients of the 2019 Denver Music Advancement Fund.

“Music is such an integral part of Denver’s cultural ecosystem,” says Ginger White Brunetti, director of Denver Arts & Venues, in a statement announcing the recipients. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with Illegal Pete’s for the second year of the Denver Music Advancement Fund. Through these grants, we can continue to support new and existing music programs, foster emerging talent, promote accessible music education and events, and amplify Denver’s strong music scene.”

The funding for the grants — up to $7,500 each and $100,000 in total — comes from a partnership between Arts & Venues, which brings in much of its revenue through Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Illegal Pete's, a longtime supporter of Denver music.

Out of 100 applicants, 24 were chosen, including stalwarts like Youth on Record, KGNU, Denver Open Media, Thomas "Detour" Evans, and Museo de Las Americas, as well as smaller groups and lesser-known artists with innovative projects.

The grant recipients and their projects includes:

Audiovore: Sound inSight Residency Program

CMDance: Sounds of the Color Blue

Control Group Productions: THE END - a bus tour of the apocalypse

Creative Strategies for Change: Movement Music - Mobile Studio

Denver Children's Choir: Southwest Denver Initiative

DreaMaker Productions and Family Opportunities: Park Hill's Fabulous Music, Dance & Stories Camp

Education Through Music-Colorado: ETM-CO Partner School Program

Ensemble Faucheux: This Spectrum Life - Sensory friendly multimedia student performance project and concert series

Innervision Records: DAAP - Audio-recording and media training for urban and blind broadcasters, aspiring student artists

Kaite Watson: WeOutHere

KGNU Community Radio Station: ¡Cultura Viva! Live Culture Collective!

Levitt Pavilion Denver: BandStart - Inspire and CountOff

Museo de las Americas: Summer Arts Camp - Music workshops

Music Lesson Cafe: Music Teacher Development Program

Music Minds Matter: musician wellness group

Open Media Foundation: Open Music Sessions

Procreative Denver: family-friendly music festival programming

Rainbow Militia: Traveling Circus Wagon

Renaissance Mind: My Country, My Country Musical

Sphere Ensemble: Orbit - Sphere in the Community

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: The Westside Reclamation Project

Thomas Evans - I Am Detour: The 5 Pointers

Vocal Coalition: Roots - A Colorado Music Celebration

Youth on Record: The Musician as Teacher Institute