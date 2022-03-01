You can celebrate Mardi Gras at one of Denver's many Fat Tuesday-themed concerts (a few with delicious dining options) on Tuesday, March 1. Then some of the biggest concerts of the week will happen on Wednesday, March 2, with Mayday Parade at the Gothic Theatre, where you will be able to channel your inner 2000s scene kid, and Joshua Radin at the Bluebird Theater, which will have a more mellow — and less angsty — vibe. Jam band Dopapod hits the Fox Theatre that evening for another must-see show, and moves on to the Aggie Theatre the next night.
G. Love and the Juice is another must-see act coming to town. Known for his hip-hop funk music with G-Love and Special Sauce, the musician is bringing his new band, the Juice, on this tour, which will hit four Colorado cities on a run stretching from Thursday, March 3, through Sunday, March 6.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Fat Tuesday: With Adam Smirnoff, DJ Williams, Casey Russell, Jeff Franca, Sean Dandurand and more.
Tuesday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$20-$30
Cervantes' is going big for its Mardi Gras celebration, with not just music, but Creole-Cajun food by chef Brooks Buckles. The house band boasts several incredible musicians, including guitarist Adam Smirnoff of the funk outfit Lettuce, drummer Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation, bassist Sean Dandurand of Denver-based psychedelic jam band Dandu, and multi-instrumentalist Clark Smith of another local act, DYNOHUNTER. Special guests Trusetto and Brothers of Brass will also join in.
The Fat Tuesday Funk Jam
Tuesday, March 1, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
Free
Dance during Your Mom's House's open jam night, catering to all things funk.
Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Crawfish Broil, with jazz by Myron Hendley & Friends
Tuesday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
Free
Listen to Lowcountry jazz by Myron Hendley & Friends while enjoying a crawfish broil by Ms. Porky's SmokNque.
Mardi Gras Celebration with No Hands Brass Band
Tuesday, March 1, 6 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10
Revel in the incredibly versatile music of eight-piece group No Hands Brass Band, which Dazzle describes as "equally adept in energetic pop, hard-hitting funk, contemporary jazz and Dixieland swing, the group performs absorbing music with ear-catching melodies, improvisational prowess, and deep grooves."
Mayday Parade
Wednesday, March 2, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35-$40
Emo rock band Mayday Parade released its first album fifteen years ago and its most recent, What It Means to Fall Apart, in 2021, which it will highlight at the Gothic. Real Friends and Magnolia Park open.
Joshua Radin
Wednesday, March 2, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin brings his acoustic folk to Denver. He first gained popularity when his songs were used on the show Scrubs and is a favorite of many, including Ellen DeGeneres, who had him perform at her wedding.
Dopapod
Wednesday, March 2, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$22.50-$25
Thursday, March 3, 8 p.m.
Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
$20-$25
Dopapod has named all of its albums after palindromes, and the band has an idiosyncratic, electro-jam sound that makes you move your feet. Don't miss out when this Boston act comes to town.
G. Love and the Juice
Thursday, March 3, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$36.95
Friday, March 4, 8 p.m.
Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
$35
Saturday, March 5, 9 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$35-$109
Sunday, March 6, 8 p.m.
Belly Up, 450 South Galena Street, Aspen
Sold Out
G, Love, known for his music with G-Love and Special Sauce, is bringing his new band to Colorado for a four-town run. G. Love describes the Juice as “a revolving collective of some of the most exceptional musicians I’ve been able to play with, in my whole career.”
Messiahvore: With Never Kenezzard, Cobranoid
Thursday, March 3, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$12
Get heavy with mind-bending metal band Messiahvore, known for blending doom and stoner metal for a dark, thrashing medley.
The Greeting Committee
Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$18
The Greeting Committee is an incredible indie-rock band, with singer Addie Sartino's mystifying, soft vocals and earnest lyrics. This is bound to be a memorable show, whether you go solo or for a romantic night with a loved one.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].