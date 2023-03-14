Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

Ten Badass Women Dominating Denver's Music Scene

March 14, 2023 6:05AM

Hazel Miller is a Denver icon.
Hazel Miller is a Denver icon. Courtesy of Hazel Miller
From catchy indie tunes to intimate jazz soundscapes and everything in between, Denver's robust music scene is one of its greatest gems. While the Mile High City may be known for nationally acclaimed venues such as Red Rocks, it also boasts a plethora of strong Denver-dwelling musicians who keep the scene alive. In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting ten women who are prime examples, creating careers with genre-bending mixes, artistic activism, and original music, style and attitudes that mark each as a force to be reckoned with.
click to enlarge
Deva Yoder
Deva Yoder
Deva Yoder
Deva Yoder is a Denver-raised, self-taught DIY artist who creates soft Americana and folk-rock music accompanied by glittering acoustic guitar riffs. Yoder, who's been making music since high school — when she taught herself to play the guitar using instructional books by the Beatles — now has a fully self-produced album, Storm Chasers. Drawing inspiration from her spiritual journey, she's dedicated herself to continuous learning and personal awakening while creating her music. Yoder's second album, Be Well, is set to drop in May 2023.
click to enlarge
Hazel Miller will perform at the Five Points Virtual Jazz Festival.
Courtesy of Hazel Miller
Hazel Miller
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Hazel Miller is a Colorado icon, bringing a powerful combination of jazz, blues, R&B and popular music to Denver audiences since 1984. Miller's music is imbued with hints of Aretha Franklin and jazz singer Nancy Wilson, who both serve as musical inspirations for the performer. With a soulful vibe and smooth, smoky vocals, Miller transforms every show into an intimate, lively experience, performing in a wide range of genres in locations ranging from wine cafes to street festivals.
click to enlarge
Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf.
Anthony Camera
Kalyn Heffernan
Kalyn Heffernan, founder and MC of the hip-hop band Wheelchair Sports Camp, is the very definition of a badass woman. Born in Denver, Heffernan is a queer, disabled activist and rapper who does it all. A self-proclaimed "rebel rouser," she's been at the forefront of many Denver protests, including a 2017 sit-in at then-Senator Cory Gardner's office to call for the protection of Medicaid funding — and in 2019, Heffernan was "rolling" for Denver mayor. A multifaceted creative, she also has an exhibit at Meow Wolf Denver's Convergence Station. Heffernan's music is just as fierce as she is, with truth-dropping lyrics backed by trippy videos and catchy beats.
click to enlarge
Lolita of 2MX2 has released a new single.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfrllfeuBb8/?hl=en
Lolita
The vocalist for Denver Latin alternative pop hip-hop group 2MX2, Lolita is a Denver-born-and-raised bilingual artist who blends elements of pop and hip-hop to create addictively groovy tunes. An active advocate for the arts, Lolita breaks down the barrier between English- and Spanish- language music by producing songs that seamlessly switch between the two. Her newest single, "Chi-Chi Suelta," is a sassy, bass-heavy Latin urban track that perfectly encapsulates the gritty sound and infectious energy of club music.
click to enlarge
Jelie names Missy Elliott and Tech N9ne as inspirations.
Anthony Chavez
Jelie
A graduate of the University of Colorado Denver's recording arts program, Jelie raps and produces deeply lyrical hip-hop that tells her personal story in an intoxicating mix of booming bass, melodic choruses and skillful bars. Influenced by artists such as Missy Elliott, Tech N9ne and Brotha Lynch Hung, she views the production studio as an escape from the daily grind and a powerful emotional release. An activist for marginalized communities, Jelie cites her autistic brother and sister as a huge source of motivation for her work with disadvantaged individuals. Her most recent drop, "Do It 4 Me," hit streaming sites on February 24.
click to enlarge
EDM producer Maddy O'Neal cuts a lot of samples from vinyl records.
Stephanie Parsley
Maddy O'Neal
Maddy O'Neal has produced her own music since 2010, when she began creating sample-based beats from vinyl records. Now a self-taught EDM producer, O'Neal has played Red Rocks multiple times and has an extensive performance résumé in the U.S. and beyond, recently appearing at the 2023 Envision Festival in Costa Rica. O'Neal makes gritty, funky bass music that combines soundscapes from multiple genres to create unique mixes with distinct vibes. Her latest single, "Never Fades (AHEE Remix)," released on February 24, is a collaboration with artists Sink and AHEE.
click to enlarge
Big Richard bandmates (left to right) Joy Adams, Bonnie Sims, Eve Panning and Emma Rose.
Natalie Jo Gray
Big Richard
Big Richard is the self-proclaimed "aggressive and empowering" female group that the Americana music scene was missing. All four members of the group (Bonnie Sims, Emma Rose, Eve Panning and Joy Adams) are incredible musicians in their own right, merging their individual talents into a powerful bluegrass quartet. Despite having first performed together in 2021, the group has rapidly gained success with three singles, an album, and festival dates across America. Big Richard neatly intertwines harmonic vocals with a twanging fiddle, cello, bass and guitar that comprise both feminine and masculine energy, with gender-bending, heartfelt results.
click to enlarge
Lokana
Courtesy Lokana
Lokana
Hawaii-born and Denver-raised, Lokana is a singer, songwriter, actor and model who dabbles in R&B and pop. Her debut single, "Ride or Die," reached international status when it became a top-ten hit in Japan in 2019. Lokana's sweet vocals and addictive chord progressions create catchy songs that invite repeat listens. Inspired by artists including Lauryn Hill, Drake, Alicia Keys, The Fray and Coldplay, Lokana's playful, soft sound is easily identifiable.
click to enlarge
Esmé Patterson has spent the pandemic teaching music.
Lauren Miller
Esmé Patterson
Originally a member of Denver indie folk band Paper Bird, Esmé Patterson began her solo career in 2012 with the astounding success of her debut album, All Princes, I. Her iconic mix of folk, indie and pop soundscapes has elevated her career as a nationally touring artist. Patterson's sound is soft and intimate, and her lyrics touch on the human experience in a romantic, bittersweet way. The New York Times has said that her songs "hint at mystery and morality." Patterson's newest album, There Will Come Soft Rains, was inspired by life's cycle of creation and destruction and the peace of letting go and beginning again.
click to enlarge
Aubrey Mable and Kathleen Hooper of LVDY.
Ben Dohrmann
LVDY
Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable, collectively known as LVDY, have been making waves since the release of their debut album in 2019. The two met while in New Zealand on a study-abroad trip in 2012 and reconnected in 2017 after Mable traveled to Colorado following a breakup. Forming a heartfelt and dynamic creative partnership, LVDY quickly blossomed into musical success. With melodic, lilting vocals backed by the soft twang of acoustic guitar, LVDY weaves a sense of romance and intimacy into every album. The duo performs regularly at venues around Denver; catch LVDY at the Soiled Dove Underground on Sunday, March 19. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation