Ten Badass Women Dominating Denver's Music Scene

From catchy indie tunes to intimate jazz soundscapes and everything in between, Denver's robust music scene is one of its greatest gems. While the Mile High City may be known for nationally acclaimed venues such as Red Rocks, it also boasts a plethora of strong Denver-dwelling musicians who keep the scene alive. In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting ten women who are prime examples, creating careers with genre-bending mixes, artistic activism, and original music, style and attitudes that mark each as a force to be reckoned with. Deva Yoder
Deva Yoder is a Denver-raised, self-taught DIY artist who creates soft Americana and folk-rock music accompanied by glittering acoustic guitar riffs. Yoder, who's been making music since high school — when she taught herself to play the guitar using instructional books by the Beatles — now has a fully self-produced album, Storm Chasers. Drawing inspiration from her spiritual journey, she's dedicated herself to continuous learning and personal awakening while creating her music. Yoder's second album, Be Well, is set to drop in May 2023.
Hazel Miller
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Hazel Miller is a Colorado icon, bringing a powerful combination of jazz, blues, R&B and popular music to Denver audiences since 1984. Miller's music is imbued with hints of Aretha Franklin and jazz singer Nancy Wilson, who both serve as musical inspirations for the performer. With a soulful vibe and smooth, smoky vocals, Miller transforms every show into an intimate, lively experience, performing in a wide range of genres in locations ranging from wine cafes to street festivals.
Kalyn Heffernan
Kalyn Heffernan, founder and MC of the hip-hop band Wheelchair Sports Camp, is the very definition of a badass woman. Born in Denver, Heffernan is a queer, disabled activist and rapper who does it all. A self-proclaimed "rebel rouser," she's been at the forefront of many Denver protests, including a 2017 sit-in at then-Senator Cory Gardner's office to call for the protection of Medicaid funding — and in 2019, Heffernan was "rolling" for Denver mayor. A multifaceted creative, she also has an exhibit at Meow Wolf Denver's Convergence Station. Heffernan's music is just as fierce as she is, with truth-dropping lyrics backed by trippy videos and catchy beats.
Lolita
The vocalist for Denver Latin alternative pop hip-hop group 2MX2, Lolita is a Denver-born-and-raised bilingual artist who blends elements of pop and hip-hop to create addictively groovy tunes. An active advocate for the arts, Lolita breaks down the barrier between English- and Spanish- language music by producing songs that seamlessly switch between the two. Her newest single, "Chi-Chi Suelta," is a sassy, bass-heavy Latin urban track that perfectly encapsulates the gritty sound and infectious energy of club music.
Jelie
A graduate of the University of Colorado Denver's recording arts program, Jelie raps and produces deeply lyrical hip-hop that tells her personal story in an intoxicating mix of booming bass, melodic choruses and skillful bars. Influenced by artists such as Missy Elliott, Tech N9ne and Brotha Lynch Hung, she views the production studio as an escape from the daily grind and a powerful emotional release. An activist for marginalized communities, Jelie cites her autistic brother and sister as a huge source of motivation for her work with disadvantaged individuals. Her most recent drop, "Do It 4 Me," hit streaming sites on February 24.
Maddy O'Neal
Maddy O'Neal has produced her own music since 2010, when she began creating sample-based beats from vinyl records. Now a self-taught EDM producer, O'Neal has played Red Rocks multiple times and has an extensive performance résumé in the U.S. and beyond, recently appearing at the 2023 Envision Festival in Costa Rica. O'Neal makes gritty, funky bass music that combines soundscapes from multiple genres to create unique mixes with distinct vibes. Her latest single, "Never Fades (AHEE Remix)," released on February 24, is a collaboration with artists Sink and AHEE.
Big Richard
Big Richard is the self-proclaimed "aggressive and empowering" female group that the Americana music scene was missing. All four members of the group (Bonnie Sims, Emma Rose, Eve Panning and Joy Adams) are incredible musicians in their own right, merging their individual talents into a powerful bluegrass quartet. Despite having first performed together in 2021, the group has rapidly gained success with three singles, an album, and festival dates across America. Big Richard neatly intertwines harmonic vocals with a twanging fiddle, cello, bass and guitar that comprise both feminine and masculine energy, with gender-bending, heartfelt results.
Lokana
Hawaii-born and Denver-raised, Lokana is a singer, songwriter, actor and model who dabbles in R&B and pop. Her debut single, "Ride or Die," reached international status when it became a top-ten hit in Japan in 2019. Lokana's sweet vocals and addictive chord progressions create catchy songs that invite repeat listens. Inspired by artists including Lauryn Hill, Drake, Alicia Keys, The Fray and Coldplay, Lokana's playful, soft sound is easily identifiable.
Esmé Patterson
Originally a member of Denver indie folk band Paper Bird, Esmé Patterson began her solo career in 2012 with the astounding success of her debut album, All Princes, I. Her iconic mix of folk, indie and pop soundscapes has elevated her career as a nationally touring artist. Patterson's sound is soft and intimate, and her lyrics touch on the human experience in a romantic, bittersweet way. The New York Times has said that her songs "hint at mystery and morality." Patterson's newest album, There Will Come Soft Rains, was inspired by life's cycle of creation and destruction and the peace of letting go and beginning again.
LVDY
Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable, collectively known as LVDY, have been making waves since the release of their debut album in 2019. The two met while in New Zealand on a study-abroad trip in 2012 and reconnected in 2017 after Mable traveled to Colorado following a breakup. Forming a heartfelt and dynamic creative partnership, LVDY quickly blossomed into musical success. With melodic, lilting vocals backed by the soft twang of acoustic guitar, LVDY weaves a sense of romance and intimacy into every album. The duo performs regularly at venues around Denver; catch LVDY at the Soiled Dove Underground on Sunday, March 19.