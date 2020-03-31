Denver Music Schools Offering Online Lessons

Musical Life Denver's drum instructor Jacob Sosa teaches how to focus on the groove and play with bassists.

Homebound? Maybe it's time to make some music.

Take up guitar, piano, drums or any other instrument you've always wanted to learn — or maybe just brush up on your skills.

Here is a rundown of local music schools offering lessons online:

Colorado Music Institute

The school, which opened in 1996 and has thirty instructors, has long offered online music lessons in nearly every instrument. Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, students can continue online or at the Centennial-based studios.

Forte Academy of Music

The music school, which was founded over two decades ago, is offering online private lessons for piano, voice, guitar (acoustic, electric, bass), violin, viola, ukulele, drums, saxophone and more.

Musical Life Denver

The rock-music school, founded in 2016 by Robby Schecter, has moved all of its offerings online, including private lessons and band classes. The school is also hosting music documentary watch parties on Netflix a few times a week and will start a musical Jeopardy-like contest in April in which Musical Life Denver students will go head-to-head with those from other music schools across the globe. Also, Musical Life Denver teachers, as well as instructors from other music schools, have been contributing free content to anyone who wants to dive deeper into flamenco guitar, bluegrass mandolin, body mapping and guitar pedals.

Neighborhood Music

The school's instructors, some of whom have expanded their schedules, are offering classes in nearly every instrument over FaceTime and Zoom. The school can also deliver a disinfected guitar or ukulele if you need to borrow one.

School of Rock

School of Rock, which has locations in Denver, Golden, Broomfield and Littleton, recently announced its School of Rock Remote program, which includes virtual, one-on-one music lessons for its 40,000 students around the world as well as the School of Rock Method App. “At School of Rock, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, which is why we have rapidly adapted our operations in order to meet students’ needs,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock in a statement. “School of Rock Remote along with our School of Rock Method App is a fantastic way to provide continuity and connection. Our instructors are gigging musicians, and they have shown their flexibility to make sure the music goes on.”

Swallow Hill Music Instructors

While Swallow Hill is temporarily shut down, many of its instructors are offering private lessons online. See a full list at the Swallow Hill website.

Do you have an online music class in the Denver area you want Westword to know about? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.