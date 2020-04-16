 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Yellnats organized 39 Denver bands to contribute to a compilation album.EXPAND
The Yellnats organized 39 Denver bands to contribute to a compilation album.
Andrew McLane

Thirty-Nine Punk Bands Contributed to Social Distancing: A Compilation

Kyle Harris | April 16, 2020 | 5:46am
AA

With all concerts canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Denver pop-punk band The Yellnats wanted to do something good for the city during this period of social distancing.

The group, which formed in 2018 and has been busy dropping EPs, was in the middle of demo-ing its first full-length record when the stay-at-home order was issued. So bandmember Tom Dodd set out to create a massive compilation album showcasing a murder of local bands.

"I wanted to do something involving music that would help as many people as possible," says Dodd. "I figured, why not ask bands around Denver to contribute a song for some sort for a compilation, and whatever I make from the compilation, I'll donate to a couple of Denver organizations that are doing great work in our communities."

By the time he finished the project in late March, he had brought on 39 acts, including Denver favorites like SPELLS, Television Generation, Bud Bronson & the Good Timers and Rotten Reputation, along with plenty of lesser known — but just as scrappy and worthy — punk bands.

"I have three goals of this project: to give people amazing music to listen to during quarantine, to give exposure to musicians who may be out of work due to the coronavirus, and to raise money to donate to local organizations," explains Dodd. "The organizations I chose to split all of the earnings between are SafeHouse and Food Bank of the Rockies. I just think they both provide extremely essential services to our community. These are tough times right now, so anythings that helps is super-important."

Hear and buy the album, Social Distancing: A Compilation, at the Yellnats Bandcamp page

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

