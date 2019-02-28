Denver R&B Artist Zach Maxwell Drops "Candyman With the Blues"

R&B artist Zach Maxwell's new single, "Candyman With the Blues," hits streaming platforms this Friday. It will be his first new music since his 2018 debut album, Music for Life. If all goes according to plan, it will also be the first of multiple new songs the Denver-based artist will release in 2019.

Inspired by seedy, wealthy men who dated younger women that Maxwell remembers seeing around Miami during his youth, "Candyman With the Blues" showcases his soulful voice and talent as a producer.

"There were experiences I had as a kid going to Miami and looking at the candyman scene, where I was like, ‘How do I reconcile what I am seeing?’" says Maxwell. "That was the inspiration for this song: It was like poking fun at it and at the same time, I guess, trying to celebrate the full spectrum of humanity within it in a fun, silly way."