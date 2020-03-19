 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
SF1 just dropped a new track.EXPAND
SF1 just dropped a new track.
Jae Allyce Photography

Hear This: Feeling Alone? So Is SF1. And He Wrote a Song About It

Kyle Harris | March 19, 2020 | 6:54am
AA

Social distancing? We want you to keep enjoying the music that Denver artists are making...but from the comfort of your home, rather than at a club.

Denver rapper Shane Franklin, aka SF1, has been a steadfast presence on the music scene. He's known for sugary pop beats and tongue-in-cheek rapping.

Like many these days, he's dealing with canceled gigs, little work and a music community that's in a panic.

In the midst of it all, he just dropped a new breakup song, "Without You," with a head-nodding beat and a tight, melancholy hook sung by Denver vocalist Brooke Villanyi, Franklin's co-writer.

The track came out on Universal Music through Redeye. It's a delightful, upbeat fusion of pop and hip-hop and well worth a spin.

"I believe our purpose on this Earth is to help and serve one another," explains Franklin. "And my service is through my music, my art as a whole. If my music can bring about a smile, love, hope, an escape, especially during these difficult times, then that is what I want for and from fans right now."

Check it out at SF1's website or on Spotify.

Listen to "Without You" and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

