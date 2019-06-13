Chris Brown, Rancid and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Chris Brown will headline the KS 107.5 Summer Jam in August.

Chris Brown is headlining this year's KS 107.5 Summer Jam at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, August 24 with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy also on the bill. Tickets ($26-$223.75) go on sale Friday, June 14, at noon.

Rancid will headline the Bash Music and Craft Beer Festival at Fiddler's Green on Sunday, September 29, with Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, the English Beat and Iron Reagan. No word yet on when tickets ($29.99-$69.99) go on sale.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings the A Tuba to Cuba tour to the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, November 7. Tickets ($29.50-$49.50) go on sale Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Boyfriend: Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Truth: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$15.



BELLCO THEATRE

Casting Crowns: Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $24.25-$103.



THE BLACK SHEEP

JL & Joey Cool: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., $16-$22.

Wayne "The Train" Hancock: Wed., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $14-$16.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Blasters: With Supersuckers, Wayne "The Train" Hancock, Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $25.75-$27.

Grace VanderWaal: Tue., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $30-$32.

Hail the Sun: With Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda, Vis, Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Shane Smith & the Saints: With Blue Water Highway, Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Wildermiss (EP release): With Slow Caves, Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Yoke Lore: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



BOULDER THEATER



The Music of Phish for Kids: Sun., Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17, Sun., July 21, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.

The Music of Reggae for Kids: Sun., Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.

The Music of the Beatles for Kids: Sun., Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Bass Physics: With COFRESI, Megan Hamilton, CatParty, Sat., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$20

Erica Falls and Boyfriend: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Phony Ppl: Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Quando Rondo: Sun., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Stunna 4 Vegas: With Blacc Zacc and more, Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $22-$52.



FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

The Bash: Rancid with Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Iron Reagan, Sun., Sept. 29, noon, $19.99-$69.99.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Root 40 Presents: Save the Colfax Museum!: Ft. Jim Lauderdale, Sat., June 29, 6 p.m., $40.



FOX THEATRE

Boyfriend: Thu., Sept. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Dafna: With Fruta Brutal, Edden and Leah, Wed., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15.

Kronen: With Collusion, Bathing Lagoon, Fri., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $15.



GLOBE HALL

Greyson Chance: Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Raveena: Tue., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Short Shorts: Sat., July 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Spencer Sutherland: Thu., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15



GOTHIC THEATRE

Louis the Child's Playground: Ft. Louis the Child (Red Rocks after party), Thu., July 11, 11:59 p.m., $32.50-$75.

This Might Get Weird: Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., $39.50.

Zeds Dead Late-Night After-Party: With Moody Good, VAMPA (7/2), 1788-L, Holly (7/3), Tue., July 2, 11:59 p.m.; Wed., July 3, 11:59 p.m., $39.95-$45



LARIMER LOUNGE



Defeater: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$18

Legato: Thu., July 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Part Time: Thu., Aug. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Pure Bathing Culture: Tue., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Rat Boy: Wed., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Slaughter Beach, Dog: With Cave People, Early Animator, Tue., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $16-$18.



LOST LAKE

Zipperz: Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$13.



MARQUIS THEATER

Brizzy and the Fusions x Fuego Flames Birthday Blackout: Sat., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., $15-$17

Danny Duncan: Sat., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $25-$100.

Free Throw: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

This Wild Life: Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $16-$20.

XYLO: Thu., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.



OGDEN THEATRE

Andy Grammer: Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$37.

Crumb: With Divino Niño, Shormey, Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $23.50-$25.

Grandson: With nothing,nowhere, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Kishi Bashi: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Oliver Tree: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Sing It to Me Santa: Kaleo: With Tracksuit Wedding, Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $45.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band: With Yusa, Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.



PEPSI CENTER

KS 107.5 Summer Jam: With Chris Brown featuring Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, Yella Beezy, Sat., Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., $22 and up



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Red Rocks Beer Festival: Punk in Drublic: Presented by Fat Mike featuring NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Leftover Crack, the Lawrence Arms and more, Sun., Aug. 25, 4 p.m., TBA.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Coco Montoya: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Mason Jennings: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Switchback (album release): Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $23-$25.



SUMMIT

Municipal Waste & Napalm Death: Sun., Oct. 20, 6 p.m., $24-$27.

Periphery: Tue., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $27.50-$30.





Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.