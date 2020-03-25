How to Support Denver's Musicians and Venues During COVID-19 Crisis

Musicians have nowhere to play. Venues are closed. Most of the people in the live-music industry are also out of work. Here are some of the ways you can help keep the artists, venues and their staffers afloat through the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Black Box

The independent underground dance=music club Black Box is throwing a GoFundMe to help the club and staff survive the shutdown.

Cervantes' Masterpiece and the Other Side

A GoFundMe has been set up to support laid-off staff at Cervantes' Masterpiece, an independent Five Points venue run by AEG Presents Rocky Mountains talent buyers Scott Morrill and Adam Stroul. "Any amount you can give will be divided among all of our staff: door staff, production, bartenders, bar backs and box office," the campaign states.

Dazzle

Dazzle owner Donald Rossa launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $49,000 ($1,000 for each of his venue and restaurant's 49 employees) to help them get through the next two months.

EXPAND Concert-goers head into the Mission Ballroom. Brandon Johnson

Denver Loves Music Service Industry Workers Relief

This GoFundMe is set up to support out-of-work service-industry employees at AEG Presents Rocky Mountains' Gothic, Ogden and Bluebird theaters, as well as the Mission Ballroom.

Forest Room 5

A schoolteacher and neighbor of Forest Room 5 set up a GoFundMe asking the public to offer a "tip" to help staff weather the closure. "Even $5 is a huge help and a light," the campaign states. "It helps us feel seen and safe, and then we will be able to extend that same feeling to others in our community."

The hi-dive

Independent Broadway rock venue the hi-dive is selling $50 concert credits, T-shirts and, soon, hoodies through its online store to help pay the bills through the closure.

Live@Jack's

Live@Jacks, the downtown jazz venue and restaurant that's open for sidewalk service and delivery, has set up a Musicians Assistance Fund, where you can donate to support artists. "All donations will go directly to local musicians who have been scheduled to perform at Live@Jack’s and are struggling to make ends meet while they are unable to work due to statewide closures," according to the venue's website.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Mutiny Information Cafe, which has been offering sidewalk service at 2 South Broadway, also has an online shop, where you can buy the best comics, poetry, fiction, records, zines and more, along with gift cards.

Oriental Theater

Between now and April 1, the Oriental Theater is selling a Silver Card for $100; this will get you into up to ten standing-room-only shows and allow you to skip the line once the theater opens again.

The music lives on online for now at Streets Denver. Sarah McGill

Streets Denver

A new employee at the punk bar and venue Streets — formerly Streets of London — organized a GoFundMe for the club, to ensure its continued existence.

Your Mom's House

Noting that Denver's independent venues are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus closures, a Your Mom's House GoFundMe was launched to keep the three-year-old venue's electricity running, rent paid and laid-off staff afloat while the business is shut down. In exchange, donors get rewards, like stickers, T-shirts and more.

Do you know of venues throwing fundraisers to stay open and support staff? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.