The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Dazzle has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help its 49 employees.
Dazzle has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help its 49 employees.
Danielle Lirette

How to Support Denver's Musicians and Venues During COVID-19 Crisis

Kyle Harris | March 25, 2020 | 4:46pm
AA

Musicians have nowhere to play. Venues are closed. Most of the people in the live-music industry are also out of work. Here are some of the ways you can help keep the artists, venues and their staffers afloat through the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Black Box
The independent underground dance=music club Black Box is throwing a GoFundMe to help the club and staff survive the shutdown.

Cervantes' Masterpiece and the Other Side
A GoFundMe has been set up to support laid-off staff at Cervantes' Masterpiece, an independent Five Points venue run by AEG Presents Rocky Mountains talent buyers Scott Morrill and Adam Stroul. "Any amount you can give will be divided among all of our staff: door staff, production, bartenders, bar backs and box office," the campaign states.

Dazzle
Dazzle owner Donald Rossa launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $49,000 ($1,000 for each of his venue and restaurant's 49 employees) to help them get through the next two months.

Concert-goers head into the Mission Ballroom.
Concert-goers head into the Mission Ballroom.
Brandon Johnson

Denver Loves Music Service Industry Workers Relief
This GoFundMe is set up to support out-of-work service-industry employees at AEG Presents Rocky Mountains' Gothic, Ogden and Bluebird theaters, as well as the Mission Ballroom.

Forest Room 5
A schoolteacher and neighbor of Forest Room 5 set up a GoFundMe asking the public to offer a "tip" to help staff weather the closure. "Even $5 is a huge help and a light," the campaign states. "It helps us feel seen and safe, and then we will be able to extend that same feeling to others in our community."

The hi-dive
Independent Broadway rock venue the hi-dive is selling $50 concert credits, T-shirts and, soon, hoodies through its online store to help pay the bills through the closure.

Live@Jack's
Live@Jacks, the downtown jazz venue and restaurant that's open for sidewalk service and delivery, has set up a Musicians Assistance Fund, where you can donate to support artists. "All donations will go directly to local musicians who have been scheduled to perform at Live@Jack’s and are struggling to make ends meet while they are unable to work due to statewide closures," according to the venue's website.

Mutiny Information Cafe
Mutiny Information Cafe, which has been offering sidewalk service at 2 South Broadway, also has an online shop, where you can buy the best comics, poetry, fiction, records, zines and more, along with gift cards.

Oriental Theater
Between now and April 1, the Oriental Theater is selling a Silver Card for $100; this will get you into up to ten standing-room-only shows and allow you to skip the line once the theater opens again.

The music lives on online for now at Streets Denver.
The music lives on online for now at Streets Denver.
Sarah McGill

Streets Denver
A new employee at the punk bar and venue Streets — formerly Streets of London — organized a GoFundMe for the club, to ensure its continued existence.

Your Mom's House
Noting that Denver's independent venues are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus closures, a Your Mom's House GoFundMe was launched to keep the three-year-old venue's electricity running, rent paid and laid-off staff afloat while the business is shut down. In exchange, donors get rewards, like stickers, T-shirts and more.

Do you know of venues throwing fundraisers to stay open and support staff? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

