Denver Vibes Announces Musicians Playing Mike Johnston's Inauguration

The vibes will be a mile high at Denver Mayor-Elect Mike Johnston's inauguration celebration on July 17, thanks to a stellar lineup of homegrown musical acts that Denver Vibes, the inaugural committee, just announced.
“Denver is a city full of talented, bold, and creative artists,” says Leslie Herod, the state representative who's the chair of Denver Vibe, in an announcement of the roster. “We’re proud to kick off Mayor-Elect Johnston’s administration with a showcase of everything Denver has to offer, including an incredible lineup of Colorado musicians and artists. We will also be showcasing dozens of local vendors and food trucks for folks to enjoy. Denver is a vibe, and we're so excited to put our vivid culture on full display throughout this celebration.”
The Denver Vibes Fest will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Wynkoop Plaza in front of Union Station on Monday, July 17, after Johnston is sworn in as mayor at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at 10 a.m. that day. The festival is free and open to the public — a great deal considering the lineup, which includes:
Isaac Slade (of The Fray)
Flobots
The Motet
Brothers of Brass
Buckstein
Denver Taiko
DJ Cyn
DJ Selecta C + Yucasol
Dragutante
Fragile Vanities
Maddy O'Neal
The Mañanas
The ReMINDers
For more information, visit denvervibesfest.com.