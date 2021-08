Westword Music Showcase Announces Free Friday Night Local Lineup

click to enlarge The Westword Music Showcase returns in September 2021. Westword







The Westword Music Showcase , which will take over the RiNo Art District on September 17 and 18, just announced its local lineup for the free Friday night portion of the festival, taking place at multiple venues throughout the district amid art installations, local eats and other fun.The local bands playing Showcase this year span genres. Some are well known; others are smaller, rising acts that have made a splash online but are now playing their first Denver shows.They all have one thing in common: a commitment to making Denver's live-music scene the best in the country.The acts playing Friday night include the following (a few more will be added closer to the date):Adiel MitchellBison BoneBlakk MantraBoot GunBroken RecordCervalChurch FireDestino MondragonDJ Rockstar AaronFair ElleFi SullivanFire MotelGreen DruidHydraformIvory Circle/Connie HongKinky FingersLVDYMachu LineaMawuleMilquetoast & Co.Nina de FreitasOld Man SaxonOne Flew WestPaws the MusicPink FuzzPink HawksRay ReedRobert ShredfordSchama NoelSilver & GoldSlow CavesSouth of FranceThe MañanasThe Vanilla MilkshakesTrayce ChapmanTrujillo CompanyVelvet HornsVic N the NarwhalsWes WatkinsZanibOther local acts will be playing on Saturday, September 18, during the Mission Outdoors portion of the festival: 2MX2, A Meazy, Brothers of Brass, Dafna, Holdfast., Izcalli, Joseph Lamar, N3Ptune, Nay Renee, Neoma, Ramakhandra, YaSi and a top-secret act that will be announced shortly before the festival. They'll be on main stages that will also host international acts Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus.The outdoor shows will be followed by the Mission Indoors portion of the Westword Music Showcase, available only with the Weekender Pass, featuring Kaytranada and Duke Dumont.Tickets, which are selling fast and go up in price on Saturday, August 14, are now available at the Westword Music Showcase website