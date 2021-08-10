Westword Music Showcase Announces Free Friday Night Local Lineup

The local bands playing Showcase this year span genres. Some are well known; others are smaller, rising acts that have made a splash online but are now playing their first Denver shows.
They all have one thing in common: a commitment to making Denver's live-music scene the best in the country.
The acts playing Friday night include the following (a few more will be added closer to the date):
Adiel Mitchell
Bison Bone
Blakk Mantra
Boot Gun
Broken Record
Cerval
Church Fire
Destino Mondragon
DJ Rockstar Aaron
Fair Elle
Fi Sullivan
Fire Motel
Green Druid
Hydraform
Ivory Circle/Connie Hong
Kinky Fingers
LVDY
Machu Linea
Mawule
Milquetoast & Co.
Nina de Freitas
Old Man Saxon
One Flew West
Paws the Music
Pink Fuzz
Pink Hawks
Ray Reed
Robert Shredford
Schama Noel
Silver & Gold
Slow Caves
South of France
The Mañanas
The Vanilla Milkshakes
Trayce Chapman
Trujillo Company
Velvet Horns
Vic N the Narwhals
Wes Watkins
Zanib
Other local acts will be playing on Saturday, September 18, during the Mission Outdoors portion of the festival: 2MX2, A Meazy, Brothers of Brass, Dafna, Holdfast., Izcalli, Joseph Lamar, N3Ptune, Nay Renee, Neoma, Ramakhandra, YaSi and a top-secret act that will be announced shortly before the festival. They'll be on main stages that will also host international acts Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus.
The outdoor shows will be followed by the Mission Indoors portion of the Westword Music Showcase, available only with the Weekender Pass, featuring Kaytranada and Duke Dumont.
Tickets, which are selling fast and go up in price on Saturday, August 14, are now available at the Westword Music Showcase website.