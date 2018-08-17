The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Velorama returns for its second year in the RiNo District, with Modest Mouse, the Kills, Hop Along, Slow Caves tonight, the Growlers, Cold War Kids and Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Saturday and Matt and Kim, Cults, Wildermiss and Tracksuit Wedding on Sunday. Slayer's farewell tour stops at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, and the KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21 is there on Sunday, with Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd headlining. Also on tap this weekend are the Revolution 3 Tour at Red Rocks with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, Chick Corea Akoustic Band at the Paramount and Charlie Hunter Trio at Dazzle for two nights. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 17
Old Crow Medicine Show
$49.50-$99.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Velorama (also August 18 and 19)
$90-$600, 6 p.m., RiNo District
Esmé Patterson and the Still Tide
Free/$30 VIP, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
Bear Grillz (also August 18)
$20.75-$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Herbie Hancock Tribute
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Railroad Earth
$76-$80, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater
The Freddy Jones Band
$25.75/$29.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Allout Helter (also August 18)
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Charlie Hunter Trio (also August 18)
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Goosefest 3 (also August 18)
$10 8:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18
Slayer
$29.95-$99.50, 4:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Railroad Earth
$35-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Josh Turner
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
ZOSO
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Pink Hawks
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Amen Dunes
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 19
KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21: Wiz Khalifa / Rae Sremmurd
$49.95-$119.50, 6:30 pm., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Red Rocks Beer Festival and Revolution 3 Tour featuring the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush
$58-$250, 3 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Paul Thorn and Blind Boys of Alabama
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
Chick Corea Akoustic Band
$39.95-$99.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Lil Baby
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Do you have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!