 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Modest Mouse headlines Velorama tonight.
Modest Mouse headlines Velorama tonight.
Lindsey Bartlett

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 17, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Velorama returns for its second year in the RiNo District, with Modest Mouse, the Kills, Hop Along, Slow Caves tonight, the Growlers, Cold War Kids and Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Saturday and Matt and Kim, Cults, Wildermiss and Tracksuit Wedding on Sunday. Slayer's farewell tour stops at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, and the KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21 is there on Sunday, with Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd headlining. Also on tap this weekend are the Revolution 3 Tour at Red Rocks with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, Chick Corea Akoustic Band at the Paramount and Charlie Hunter Trio at Dazzle for two nights. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

Old Crow Medicine Show
$49.50-$99.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Velorama (also August 18 and 19)
$90-$600, 6 p.m., RiNo District

Esmé Patterson and the Still Tide
Free/$30 VIP, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

Bear Grillz  (also August 18)
$20.75-$25.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Herbie Hancock Tribute
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Railroad Earth
$76-$80, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater

The Freddy Jones Band
$25.75/$29.75, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Allout Helter (also August 18)
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Charlie Hunter Trio (also August 18)
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Goosefest 3 (also August 18)
$10 8:30 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

Slayer
$29.95-$99.50, 4:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Railroad Earth
$35-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Josh Turner
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

ZOSO
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Pink Hawks
$13-$23, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Amen Dunes
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21: Wiz Khalifa / Rae Sremmurd
$49.95-$119.50, 6:30 pm., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Red Rocks Beer Festival and Revolution 3 Tour featuring the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush
$58-$250, 3 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Paul Thorn and Blind Boys of Alabama
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Chick Corea Akoustic Band
$39.95-$99.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lil Baby
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Do you have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >