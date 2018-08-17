The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Velorama returns for its second year in the RiNo District, with Modest Mouse, the Kills, Hop Along, Slow Caves tonight, the Growlers, Cold War Kids and Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Saturday and Matt and Kim, Cults, Wildermiss and Tracksuit Wedding on Sunday. Slayer's farewell tour stops at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, and the KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21 is there on Sunday, with Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd headlining. Also on tap this weekend are the Revolution 3 Tour at Red Rocks with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, Chick Corea Akoustic Band at the Paramount and Charlie Hunter Trio at Dazzle for two nights. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

Old Crow Medicine Show

$49.50-$99.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison