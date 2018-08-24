The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, and the two-day festival includes Rebelution, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston and more, while the rebooted PoloFest debuts on Saturday at the Denver Polo Club, with Phantogram headlining. Also on tap this weekend are Dave Matthews at Fiddler's Green, Waka Flocka Flame at the Ogden Theatre as part of the Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society, Lola Black at the Gothic Theatre, a Beatles tribute at Red Rocks and an Abba tribute at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 24
Dave Matthews Band (also August 25)
$45.50-$115, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
"1964" The Tribute
$40.50, 8 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
ABBA the Concert
$20-$55, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Stylust Beats
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Yawpers
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Boss 302
$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Dreamers Delight
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, AUGUST 25
Reggae on the Rocks (also August 26)
$54.75-$87.50, 2:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Rooney
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver
PoloFest: Phantogram
$45-$100, 2 p.m., Denver Polo Club, Sedalia
Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society: Waka Flocka Flame
Free, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lola Black
$10, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
ohGr
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mary Fahl
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, AUGUST 26
The Brevet and One Flew West
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver
Big & Rich
$42-$52, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
México en el Corazón
Free, 2:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Sawyer Fredericks
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
