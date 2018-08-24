The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, and the two-day festival includes Rebelution, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston and more, while the rebooted PoloFest debuts on Saturday at the Denver Polo Club, with Phantogram headlining. Also on tap this weekend are Dave Matthews at Fiddler's Green, Waka Flocka Flame at the Ogden Theatre as part of the Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society, Lola Black at the Gothic Theatre, a Beatles tribute at Red Rocks and an Abba tribute at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Dave Matthews Band (also August 25)

$45.50-$115, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village