 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Reggae on the Rocks celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this weekend.
Reggae on the Rocks celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this weekend.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 24, 2018 | 6:58am
AA

This weekend marks the thirtieth anniversary of Reggae on the Rocks, and the two-day festival includes Rebelution, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston and more, while the rebooted PoloFest debuts on Saturday at the Denver Polo Club, with Phantogram headlining. Also on tap this weekend are Dave Matthews at Fiddler's Green, Waka Flocka Flame at the Ogden Theatre as part of the Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society, Lola Black at the Gothic Theatre, a Beatles tribute at Red Rocks and an Abba tribute at Levitt Pavilion. See our full picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Dave Matthews Band (also August 25)
$45.50-$115, 8 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

"1964" The Tribute
$40.50, 8 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

ABBA the Concert
$20-$55, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Stylust Beats
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Yawpers
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Boss 302
$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dirty Dozen Brass Band
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Dreamers Delight
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

Reggae on the Rocks (also August 26)
$54.75-$87.50, 2:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Rooney
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Denver

PoloFest: Phantogram
$45-$100, 2 p.m., Denver Polo Club, Sedalia

Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society: Waka Flocka Flame
Free, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lola Black
$10, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

ohGr
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mary Fahl
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

The Brevet and One Flew West
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Big & Rich
$42-$52, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

México en el Corazón
Free, 2:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Sawyer Fredericks
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Do you have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >