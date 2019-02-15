The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

After having to postpone tour dates on doctor's orders in 2017, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's Runaway Train stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, February 17, with the Record Company opening. Canadian country singer-songwriter Colter Wall headlines the Ogden Theatre, while rapper Trippie Redd is at the Fillmore Auditorium. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Baby Bash & Frankie J
$39-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Colter Wall
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y
$49.50-$250, 8 p.m., Summit
Tritonal
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Evanoff
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gerald Albright (also February 16)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Ben Allison & Think Free
$10-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Robag Wruhme
$17-$25, 9 p.m., The Black Box
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Hippie Sabotage
$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Turkuaz
$22, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Groundation
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Reverend Horton Heat
$5-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bleep Bloop
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hot Buttered Rum and Grant Farm
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Kill Paris
$19.50-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
David Wilcox
$16-$40, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Le Butcherettes
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
$49-$120, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Trippie Redd
$10.75-$40, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Aqueous and Big Something
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Yumi Hwang-Williams
$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle
