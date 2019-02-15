 


Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes performs at Larimer Lounge on Saturday.
Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes performs at Larimer Lounge on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 15, 2019 | 5:55am
After having to postpone tour dates on doctor's orders in 2017, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band's Runaway Train stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, February 17, with the Record Company opening. Canadian country singer-songwriter Colter Wall headlines the Ogden Theatre, while rapper Trippie Redd is at the Fillmore Auditorium. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Baby Bash & Frankie J
$39-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Colter Wall
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y
$49.50-$250, 8 p.m., Summit

Tritonal
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Evanoff
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gerald Albright (also February 16)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Ben Allison & Think Free
$10-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Robag Wruhme
$17-$25, 9 p.m., The Black Box

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Hippie Sabotage
$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Turkuaz
$22, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Groundation
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Reverend Horton Heat
$5-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bleep Bloop
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hot Buttered Rum and Grant Farm
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Kill Paris
$19.50-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

David Wilcox
$16-$40, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Le Butcherettes
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
$49-$120, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Trippie Redd
$10.75-$40, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Aqueous and Big Something
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Yumi Hwang-Williams
$20, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

