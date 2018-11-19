The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Twenty One Pilots brings the Bandito Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with AWOLNATION and Max Frost opening, and Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus are at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this Thanksgiving week are The Last Waltz Revisited at the Ogden, Dweezil Zappa at the Boulder Theater and Mac Sabbath at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Twenty One Pilots
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers
$23-$25, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre
John Nolan
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
OSHUN
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Summit
Waterparks
$17-$150, 6:45 p.m., Oriental Theater
Shallou
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Karrin Allyson
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m, Dazzle
Erika Wennerstrom
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21
The Last Waltz Revisited
$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Justin Martin
$25.75-$30.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
KYGO Fresh Faces
$10-$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Dweezil Zappa
$25-$50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Snakehips
$19.99-$26.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
All Them Witches
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Garden
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Mac Sabbath
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
