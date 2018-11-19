 


Twenty One Pilots headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Twenty One Pilots headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 19, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Twenty One Pilots brings the Bandito Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with AWOLNATION and Max Frost opening, and Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus are at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this Thanksgiving week are The Last Waltz Revisited at the Ogden, Dweezil Zappa at the Boulder Theater and Mac Sabbath at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Twenty One Pilots
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers
$23-$25, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre

John Nolan
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

OSHUN
$15-$50, 7 p.m., Summit

Waterparks
$17-$150, 6:45 p.m., Oriental Theater

Shallou
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Karrin Allyson
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m, Dazzle

Erika Wennerstrom
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

The Last Waltz Revisited
$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Justin Martin
$25.75-$30.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

KYGO Fresh Faces
$10-$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Dweezil Zappa
$25-$50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Snakehips
$19.99-$26.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

All Them Witches
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Garden
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Mac Sabbath
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

