The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Fitz and the Tantrums and Walk the Moon headline Jeep on the Rocks 2018 at Red Rocks on Saturday with Moon Taxi opening, while Snails Sluggtopia 2 is at the venue tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Sting and Shaggy at the Fillmore, Ozone at the Pepsi Center, Primus at the Ogden Theatre and John Scofield playing two nights at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Snails

$39-$75, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sting and Shaggy

$90.75, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Lord Huron

$36-$41, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Suicidal Tendencies

$28.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Jeff Austin Band (also October 6)

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Drive-By Truckers

$28.50-$32, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Infected Mushroom

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Monster Magnet

$25, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

Jeep on the Rocks 2018: Fitz and the Tantrums and Walk on the Moon

$54.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low

$38.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Glitch Mob

$28-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Autograf

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit

K?D

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Songs in the Key of G: Celebrating Tori Pater's 50th Birthday

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Carach Angren

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle

$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Velveteers

$10-$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

John Scofield Combo 66 (also October 7)

$20-$50, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

Ozuna

$49-$139, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Primus

$69.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Basement

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit

We Banjo 3 and Skerryvore

$29-$31, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Genitorturers

$15, 6 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Assuming We Survive

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Unleash the Archers

$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge



