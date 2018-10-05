The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Fitz and the Tantrums and Walk the Moon headline Jeep on the Rocks 2018 at Red Rocks on Saturday with Moon Taxi opening, while Snails Sluggtopia 2 is at the venue tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Sting and Shaggy at the Fillmore, Ozone at the Pepsi Center, Primus at the Ogden Theatre and John Scofield playing two nights at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5
Snails
$39-$75, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Sting and Shaggy
$90.75, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Lord Huron
$36-$41, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Suicidal Tendencies
$28.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
Jeff Austin Band (also October 6)
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Drive-By Truckers
$28.50-$32, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Infected Mushroom
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Monster Magnet
$25, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6
Jeep on the Rocks 2018: Fitz and the Tantrums and Walk on the Moon
$54.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low
$38.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Glitch Mob
$28-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Autograf
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit
K?D
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Songs in the Key of G: Celebrating Tori Pater's 50th Birthday
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Carach Angren
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle
$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Velveteers
$10-$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
John Scofield Combo 66 (also October 7)
$20-$50, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7
Ozuna
$49-$139, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Primus
$69.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Basement
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit
We Banjo 3 and Skerryvore
$29-$31, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Genitorturers
$15, 6 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Assuming We Survive
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Unleash the Archers
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
