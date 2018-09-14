 


Kendrick Lamar headlines Grandoozy tonight.
Kendrick Lamar headlines Grandoozy tonight.
Timothy Norris

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 14, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

The first ever Grandoozy festival kicks off tonight at Overland Park Golf Course with Kendrick Lamar headlining, while Florence & the Machine headline tomorrow and Stevie Wonder on Sunday. The Pepsi Center hosts the Game of Thrones Live Experience with the show's composer, Ramin Dwajadi, tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Rise Against at Red Rocks, E-40 at Summit and Kathleen Battle at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Grandoozy (also September 15 and 16)
$110-$674.50, 12 p.m., Overland Park

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Gov't Mule
$45-$75, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Flamingosis
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Congress
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Spinphony
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Houndmouth
$25-$30, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Rise Against
$51-$62, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kathleen Battle
$35-$95, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Yacht Rock Revue
$28.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

E-40
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Muzzy Bearr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The New Pornographers
$35-$40, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins

Marco Benevento
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Modern Life Is War
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jon Cleary
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Jake La Botz
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Territorio Liberado
$8, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Trapfest
$30-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kenny Loggins
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

The Chick Corea Trio
$36-$60, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Collins

The Marcus King Band
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Israel Vibration
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

September 14, 2018: The Carrie Underwood concert has been rescheduled for 2019.

