The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The first ever Grandoozy festival kicks off tonight at Overland Park Golf Course with Kendrick Lamar headlining, while Florence & the Machine headline tomorrow and Stevie Wonder on Sunday. The Pepsi Center hosts the Game of Thrones Live Experience with the show's composer, Ramin Dwajadi, tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Rise Against at Red Rocks, E-40 at Summit and Kathleen Battle at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Grandoozy (also September 15 and 16)
$110-$674.50, 12 p.m., Overland Park
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Gov't Mule
$45-$75, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Flamingosis
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Congress
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Spinphony
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Houndmouth
$25-$30, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Rise Against
$51-$62, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kathleen Battle
$35-$95, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Yacht Rock Revue
$28.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
E-40
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
Muzzy Bearr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The New Pornographers
$35-$40, 7 p.m., Washington's, Fort Collins
Marco Benevento
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Modern Life Is War
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jon Cleary
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Jake La Botz
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Territorio Liberado
$8, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Trapfest
$30-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kenny Loggins
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
The Chick Corea Trio
$36-$60, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Collins
The Marcus King Band
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Israel Vibration
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
September 14, 2018: The Carrie Underwood concert has been rescheduled for 2019.
