The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The first ever Grandoozy festival kicks off tonight at Overland Park Golf Course with Kendrick Lamar headlining, while Florence & the Machine headline tomorrow and Stevie Wonder on Sunday. The Pepsi Center hosts the Game of Thrones Live Experience with the show's composer, Ramin Dwajadi, tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Rise Against at Red Rocks, E-40 at Summit and Kathleen Battle at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14



Grandoozy (also September 15 and 16)

$110-$674.50, 12 p.m., Overland Park

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center