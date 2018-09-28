The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Big Gigantic headlines Rowdytown VII tonight and tomorrow at Red Rocks, while Gregory Alan Isakov, who is set to release Evening Machines next week on Dualtone, headlines Red Rocks on Sunday with Patty Griffin opening. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Courtney Barnett at the Ogden Theatre, Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium and Gary Numan at the Gothic Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Big Gigantic (also September 29)

$49.75-$89.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison