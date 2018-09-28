The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Big Gigantic headlines Rowdytown VII tonight and tomorrow at Red Rocks, while Gregory Alan Isakov, who is set to release Evening Machines next week on Dualtone, headlines Red Rocks on Sunday with Patty Griffin opening. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Courtney Barnett at the Ogden Theatre, Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium and Gary Numan at the Gothic Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Big Gigantic (also September 29)
$49.75-$89.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Carbon Leaf
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Ghostland Observatory
$29.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Gary Numan
$25-$85, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Pharoah Sanders Quartet
$35-$75, 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohman Theater, Colorado Springs
Spencer Crandell
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Conquer Everest
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Harold Lopez-Nussa
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Josh Rouse
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Courtney Marie Andrews
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kneebody
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Greta Van Fleet
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Courtney Barnett (also September 30)
$30.75-$65, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Chelsea Wolfe and Russian Circles
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Bob Moses
$29.50-$31.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Blessthefall
$18-$20, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dance with the Dead
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Barry Osborne
$10, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet
$10-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Gregory Alan Isakov
$38.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
5 Seconds of Summer
$49.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Earthless
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Maria Muldaur
$32.$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Kool Keith
$15-$32, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
