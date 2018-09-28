 


Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Big Gigantic returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 28, 2018 | 5:55am
Big Gigantic headlines Rowdytown VII tonight and tomorrow at Red Rocks, while Gregory Alan Isakov, who is set to release Evening Machines next week on Dualtone, headlines Red Rocks on Sunday with Patty Griffin opening. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Courtney Barnett at the Ogden Theatre, Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium and Gary Numan at the Gothic Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Big Gigantic (also September 29)
$49.75-$89.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Carbon Leaf
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Ghostland Observatory
$29.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Gary Numan
$25-$85, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Pharoah Sanders Quartet
$35-$75, 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohman Theater, Colorado Springs

Spencer Crandell
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Conquer Everest
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Harold Lopez-Nussa
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Josh Rouse
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Courtney Marie Andrews
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kneebody
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Greta Van Fleet
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Courtney Barnett (also September 30)
$30.75-$65, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chelsea Wolfe and Russian Circles
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Bob Moses
$29.50-$31.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Blessthefall
$18-$20, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dance with the Dead
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Barry Osborne
$10, 8 p.m., Swallow HIll

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet
$10-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Gregory Alan Isakov
$38.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

5 Seconds of Summer
$49.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Earthless
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Maria Muldaur
$32.$34, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Kool Keith
$15-$32, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

