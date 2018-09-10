 


Mac DeMarco headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Mac DeMarco headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Lindsey Bartlett

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 10, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

J. Cole brings his KOD Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Young Thug, Jaden Smith, Earthgang and Kill Edward opening. Mac DeMarco headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight while Rascal Flatts, NEEDTOBREATHE and the Revivalists are there later in the week. Also on tap this week are The Mountain Goats at the Boulder Theater, Brett Eldredge at Bellco Theatre and Alice in Chains at the Fillmore Auditorium.  Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

J. Cole
$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Mac DeMarco
$30-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Virtual Self
$27.50-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Rascal Flatts
$40.50-$80.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul
$49.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dread Mar-I
$35-$40, 9 p.m., La Rumba

Slow Hollows
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

NEEDTOBREATHE
$25.50-$60.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Escape the Fate and Slaves
$21.50-$24, 6 p.m., Summit

The Frights
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mike Krol
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Smooth Hound Smith
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

The Revivalists
$39.75-$49.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Brett Eldredge
$29.75-$55, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Alice in Chains
$44.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Residente
$35-$38, 7:30 p.m., Summit

The Mountain Goats
$26-$28.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

Andy Frasco and The U.N.
$15, 8:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Monophonics and Euforquestra
$20-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights
$15-$18, 8 p.m, Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

