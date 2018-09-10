The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

J. Cole brings his KOD Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Young Thug, Jaden Smith, Earthgang and Kill Edward opening. Mac DeMarco headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight while Rascal Flatts, NEEDTOBREATHE and the Revivalists are there later in the week. Also on tap this week are The Mountain Goats at the Boulder Theater, Brett Eldredge at Bellco Theatre and Alice in Chains at the Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
J. Cole
$39.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Mac DeMarco
$30-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Virtual Self
$27.50-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Rascal Flatts
$40.50-$80.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul
$49.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dread Mar-I
$35-$40, 9 p.m., La Rumba
Slow Hollows
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
NEEDTOBREATHE
$25.50-$60.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Escape the Fate and Slaves
$21.50-$24, 6 p.m., Summit
The Frights
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mike Krol
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Smooth Hound Smith
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
The Revivalists
$39.75-$49.75, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Brett Eldredge
$29.75-$55, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Alice in Chains
$44.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Residente
$35-$38, 7:30 p.m., Summit
The Mountain Goats
$26-$28.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
Andy Frasco and The U.N.
$15, 8:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Monophonics and Euforquestra
$20-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights
$15-$18, 8 p.m, Lost Lake
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
