The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

David Byrne stops at Red Rocks for two nights in support of American Utopia, his first solo album in fourteen years. Byrne, who will be joined by a twelve-piece band, has said these are his most ambitious concerts since his shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense. Other Red Rocks events this week include Illenium on Wednesday and Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez on Thursday. Also on tap are the Magpie Salute, with former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, and Holly Bowling reimagining the music of Phish and the Grateful Dead for solo piano. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 27
David Byrne (also August 28)
$50-$94.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, AUGUST 28
Teyana Taylor
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
J.E.D.I.
$13-$27, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Rascal Martinez
$12.50, 7 p.m., Walnut Room
Mad Dog Friedman and Alexander Bernat
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29
Illenium
$25-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Mario Ian
$15-$20, 9 p.m., La Rumba
Jeff Hamilton Trio
$29, 7 p.m., Nocturne
THURSDAY, AUGUST 30
Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites
$49.95-$60, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Magpie Salute
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The James Brown Dance Party
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Knower
$18.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Holly Bowling
$29.50-$35, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lita Ford
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Stampede
Smokescreens and the Molochs
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
