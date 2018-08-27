 


David Byrne headlines Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow night.
David Byrne headlines Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow night.
Donna Lewis

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 27, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

David Byrne stops at Red Rocks for two nights in support of American Utopia, his first solo album in fourteen years. Byrne, who will be joined by a twelve-piece band, has said these are his most ambitious concerts since his shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense. Other Red Rocks events this week include Illenium on Wednesday and Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez on Thursday. Also on tap are the Magpie Salute, with former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, and Holly Bowling reimagining the music of Phish and the Grateful Dead for solo piano. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 27

David Byrne (also August 28)
$50-$94.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28

Teyana Taylor
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

J.E.D.I.
$13-$27, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Rascal Martinez
$12.50, 7 p.m., Walnut Room

Mad Dog Friedman and Alexander Bernat
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

Illenium
$25-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Mario Ian
$15-$20, 9 p.m., La Rumba

Jeff Hamilton Trio
$29, 7 p.m., Nocturne

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites
$49.95-$60, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Magpie Salute
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The James Brown Dance Party
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Knower
$18.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Holly Bowling
$29.50-$35, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lita Ford
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Stampede

Smokescreens and the Molochs
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

