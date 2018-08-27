The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

David Byrne stops at Red Rocks for two nights in support of American Utopia, his first solo album in fourteen years. Byrne, who will be joined by a twelve-piece band, has said these are his most ambitious concerts since his shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense. Other Red Rocks events this week include Illenium on Wednesday and Shakey Graves and Jose Gonzalez on Thursday. Also on tap are the Magpie Salute, with former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, and Holly Bowling reimagining the music of Phish and the Grateful Dead for solo piano. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 27

David Byrne (also August 28)

$50-$94.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison